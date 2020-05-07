Search

‘We were not set up for a global pandemic’: Boss of building firm blames failure on coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:11 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 07 May 2020

Bespoke Norfolk Ltd, based in Hunstanton. Pic: Bespoke Norfolk Ltd



A Norfolk building firm has been placed into voluntary liquidation with its boss blaming the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement issued by Bespoke Norfolk, based in Greevegate, Hunstanton, said: “The world is facing unprecedented times because of Covid-19 with every business feeling its effects and we are no different.

MORE: ‘I did pay more than I intended’: Buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

“At a board meeting held recently, under legal advice, it was agreed that Bespoke Norfolk should be placed into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

“Bespoke Norfolk Ltd had year end March 2020 a turnover in excess of £10 million and a healthy order book for 2021. The directors’ own view of the primary failure of the business model is that coronavirus stopped the supply chain, leaving staff unable to work and a very severely impacted cash flow.

“We are working day and night to support our valued clients and employees throughout these incredibly difficult times.

“The hard truth is that we were not set up for a global pandemic.”

Bespoke Norfolk was started in 2013 by two carpenters who grew the firm to doing renovations and new build homes. It has nine members of its team listed on its website.

