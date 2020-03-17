Search

Center Parcs announces month-long shut down due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:14 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 17 March 2020

Center Parcs Elveden Forest, which is to close for a month after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Center Parcs Elveden Forest, which is to close for a month after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Archant

Elveden Forest Center Parcs is to close because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The short-break holiday firm announced all of its parks would shut from Friday until April 16.

Bosses said people who had booked to stay between those times would be able to rearrange their stay or claim a full refund.

MORE: Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Center Parcs added: “In light of the latest government announcement regarding coronavirus, the decision has been taken to close all of our UK villages.

“Our village in Ireland, Center Parcs Longford Forest, remains closed until Sunday 29 March in line with Irish government guidance.

“We will be in contact with guests due to arrive during the closure period to move their break to a different date or arrange a full refund as soon as we can.

“We recognise that this will be disappointing news for anyone looking forward to their break. We would like to thank our guests for their patience and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and look forward to welcoming them back later in the year.”

