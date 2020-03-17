Cinemas close down because of coronavirus

Cinemas have started to close after government advice around containing the coronavirus outbreak.

The Odeon group, which has a cinema in Norwich’s Riverside, in Wherry Road, is among those now closed. A statement posted on the Odeon website stated: “Following government guidelines, Odeon cinemas are now closed until further notice. We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

People who have booked tickets online will receive an automatic refund and anyone else should contact the guest services centre.

Elsewhere, a spokeswoman from the independent cinema firm Picture House, which runs Cinema City in St Andrew’s Street, Norwich, initially said on Tuesday morning they were remaining open, but later issued a statement saying they were closing from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18.

A statement on its website said: “It’s with great sadness that Picturehouse is announcing the closure of all its cinemas across the UK starting from Wednesday March 18, until further notice.”

Cinema City’s Twitter account said the decision was made in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

And at the Regal in Cromer, which is run by Merlin Cinemas, a spokesman said it was remaining open for now.

“We are taking it day by day, for now we’re open,” he said.

Vue, which has a cinema in Castle Quarter, Norwich, is remaining open after reducing the numbers of tickets sold to enable distancing between people.

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here.