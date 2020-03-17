Search

Advanced search

Cinemas close down because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:28 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 March 2020

Odeon has now closed all its cinemas as a result of coronavirus. Pic: Odeon

Odeon has now closed all its cinemas as a result of coronavirus. Pic: Odeon

Cinemas have started to close after government advice around containing the coronavirus outbreak.

The Odeon group, which has a cinema in Norwich’s Riverside, in Wherry Road, is among those now closed. A statement posted on the Odeon website stated: “Following government guidelines, Odeon cinemas are now closed until further notice. We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

MORE: Thousands of jobs axed as 531 Carphone Warehouse stores to close

People who have booked tickets online will receive an automatic refund and anyone else should contact the guest services centre.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, a spokeswoman from the independent cinema firm Picture House, which runs Cinema City in St Andrew’s Street, Norwich, initially said on Tuesday morning they were remaining open, but later issued a statement saying they were closing from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18.

A statement on its website said: “It’s with great sadness that Picturehouse is announcing the closure of all its cinemas across the UK starting from Wednesday March 18, until further notice.”

Cinema City’s Twitter account said the decision was made in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

And at the Regal in Cromer, which is run by Merlin Cinemas, a spokesman said it was remaining open for now.

“We are taking it day by day, for now we’re open,” he said.

Vue, which has a cinema in Castle Quarter, Norwich, is remaining open after reducing the numbers of tickets sold to enable distancing between people.

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here.

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

City boys miss out on European Championships after coronavirus forces postponement until 2021

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was set to spearhead Finland's Euro2020 push this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant
Drive 24