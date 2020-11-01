Can you still move house in lockdown?

The housing market is open for business despite lockdown, it has been confirmed. Pic: EDP Archant

Estate agents in Norfolk have welcomed the government’s decision to keep the housing market open for business during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady. Picture: Minors & Brady Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady. Picture: Minors & Brady

Housing minister Robert Jenrick has confirmed that people can still move house from Thursday, stating: “The housing market will remain open throughout this period. Everyone should continue to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus following the current guidance.”

Jan Hytch, chairwoman of the Norwich and District Association of Estate Agents (NDAEA), said: “We recognise that for a lot of people and organisations this is going to be a worrying and disruptive time. So it will be reassuring for those thinking about, or in the process of buying, selling or renting a property, to know that the government has confirmed that the housing market can and will remain fully open and working throughout the whole lockdown period.

“So no-one needs to be worried this time around that they will be left high and dry, unable to proceed with their move. Everyone involved must of course continue to be thorough and diligent in following all measures to reduce the opportunity for the spread of virus, as we have done since the property market returned from first lockdown.”

Jan Hytch, a partner at Arnolds Keys and chairwoman of the NDAEA. Pic: supplied Jan Hytch, a partner at Arnolds Keys and chairwoman of the NDAEA. Pic: supplied

MORE: ‘A kick in the teeth’: Bosses of new firms facing lockdown before hardly opening

You may also want to watch:

Ms Hytch said that the property industry was well equipped to deal with the second lockdown offering virtual viewings and video walk-throughs using Zoom and Teams.

Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady estate agents, said: “It’s going to be a tough time for a lot of people but we’re relieved that the secretary of state for housing has confirmed the property market will remain open.

“What’s different during this lockdown is the huge volume of sales within the pipeline currently going through with solicitors. These people are looking forward to making their dream move, and we all want something to look forard to, especially when there is so little we can plan for.”

People selling their house are being advised to vacate during viewings. If you are about to enter into a contract concerning moving house, the advice from agents is to discuss the implications of Covid with your solicitor and consider making contractual provisions to manage the risks. Initial viewings should be done virtually and all physical viewings should involve no more than two households inside the property at any one time which includes the agent.