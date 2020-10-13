Town’s bank closed after positive Covid-19 test in another branch

Santander in North Walsham has been forced to close due to a positive COVID-19 test at a Norwich bank. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A town’s Santander bank has closed as staff have been drafted in to cover self-isolating staff at another branch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Santander in North Walsham has been forced to close due to a positive COVID-19 test at a Norwich bank. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Santander in North Walsham has been forced to close due to a positive COVID-19 test at a Norwich bank. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Santander in North Walsham is closed until October 21 as staff cover for colleagues at the firm’s Norwich bank, who have been forced to self-isolate after a contractor returned a positive test for COVID-19.

A Santander spokesman said: “We have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close the North Walsham branch until 21 October while branch colleagues are temporarily redeployed to our Norwich branch to cover for colleagues self-isolating following a contractor who visited and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Customers who need to access a branch can use our branch locator to find their nearest alternative branch, or use online or mobile banking, or their local Post Office until the branch reopens.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during this time.”

A notice left on the door of the North Walsham bank read: “The safety of our customers and staff is our priority, as a result we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close this branch.”

Santander urged customers needing to visit the bank, to visit the nearest branch on Orford Hill in Norwich.