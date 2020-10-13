Search

Advanced search

Town’s bank closed after positive Covid-19 test in another branch

PUBLISHED: 07:52 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 13 October 2020

Santander in North Walsham has been forced to close due to a positive COVID-19 test at a Norwich bank. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Santander in North Walsham has been forced to close due to a positive COVID-19 test at a Norwich bank. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A town’s Santander bank has closed as staff have been drafted in to cover self-isolating staff at another branch.

Santander in North Walsham has been forced to close due to a positive COVID-19 test at a Norwich bank. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeSantander in North Walsham has been forced to close due to a positive COVID-19 test at a Norwich bank. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Santander in North Walsham is closed until October 21 as staff cover for colleagues at the firm’s Norwich bank, who have been forced to self-isolate after a contractor returned a positive test for COVID-19.

A Santander spokesman said: “We have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close the North Walsham branch until 21 October while branch colleagues are temporarily redeployed to our Norwich branch to cover for colleagues self-isolating following a contractor who visited and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Customers who need to access a branch can use our branch locator to find their nearest alternative branch, or use online or mobile banking, or their local Post Office until the branch reopens.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during this time.”

A notice left on the door of the North Walsham bank read: “The safety of our customers and staff is our priority, as a result we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close this branch.”

Santander urged customers needing to visit the bank, to visit the nearest branch on Orford Hill in Norwich.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We took matters into our own hands’: Entrepreneurs open gadget shop in midst of pandemic

Olly Lord and Tom Williams have opened Smart-Tech Repairs in Castle Meadow. Picture: Smart-Tech Repairs

Pedestrian who died after being hit by car is named

The A143 near Ditchingham. Picture: Glen Denny/Geograph

A rare ‘Downton Abbey’ estate in 600 acres goes up for sale

Wood Hall, Hilgay, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings/Savills

TELSTAR TALES: Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern coach Jonker reaping the benefits of City loan link

Jonker has helped establish a positive relationship with Norwich City. Picture: Pieter Hoogeveen/1963-pictures

Three UEA students fined £10,000 for organising house party for 100 people

Three UEA students were each fined £10,000 after having a party with up to 100 people on Bowthorpe Road. Picture: Google