Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce Archant

The holiday firm initially announced a temporary shutdown from March 20, telling customers that parks would be closed until April 16.

That closure was then extended until April 30 in keeping with the latest government guidance.

And now, with lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures still firmly in place, the closure has been extended once more to Thursday, May 28.

It means customers with bookings at the company’s parks, including at Elveden, near Thetford, can ask for a full refund or change the date of their scheduled trip with a £100 discount.

In a statement, a Center Parcs UK spokesman said: “In light of the continued lockdown to ensure social distancing, we have made the decision to extend our closure period of all of our villages until May 28, 2020.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff continues to be our priority and we feel this decision supports government recommendations.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding, we promise to help all of our guests as soon as we can. Please keep a close eye on your emails and use our website for the latest information.”

With the company’s main contact centre currently closed, Center Parcs has highlighted that it cannot accept inbound telephone calls from guests and can only make a limited number of outbound calls.

It does, however, have a small team working from home, who are dealing with refunds and date changes. While dealing with a large volume of customers, the firm says bookings will be dealt with “as soon as possible”.

For more information, visit the Center Parcs UK website.

