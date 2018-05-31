Search

Advanced search

Video

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 09:36 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 29 April 2020

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Archant

The holiday firm initially announced a temporary shutdown from March 20, telling customers that parks would be closed until April 16.

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-PearceCenter Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

That closure was then extended until April 30 in keeping with the latest government guidance.

And now, with lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures still firmly in place, the closure has been extended once more to Thursday, May 28.

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-PearceCenter Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

It means customers with bookings at the company’s parks, including at Elveden, near Thetford, can ask for a full refund or change the date of their scheduled trip with a £100 discount.

In a statement, a Center Parcs UK spokesman said: “In light of the continued lockdown to ensure social distancing, we have made the decision to extend our closure period of all of our villages until May 28, 2020.

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-PearceCenter Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff continues to be our priority and we feel this decision supports government recommendations.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding, we promise to help all of our guests as soon as we can. Please keep a close eye on your emails and use our website for the latest information.”

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian BurtCenter Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt

With the company’s main contact centre currently closed, Center Parcs has highlighted that it cannot accept inbound telephone calls from guests and can only make a limited number of outbound calls.

It does, however, have a small team working from home, who are dealing with refunds and date changes. While dealing with a large volume of customers, the firm says bookings will be dealt with “as soon as possible”.

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is Elveden general manager, Nicky Richardson. Picture: Ian BurtCenter Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is Elveden general manager, Nicky Richardson. Picture: Ian Burt

For more information, visit the Center Parcs UK website.

• For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-PearceCenter Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

• You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's
Drive 24