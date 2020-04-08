Historic convent and school which found TV fame goes up for sale
17:02 08 April 2020
A Norfolk convent and primary school which starred in a TV series called Bad Habits has gone up for sale.
The Sacred Heart Convent And school, Mangate Street, Swaffham gained TV stardom when it was filmed by Channel 5 for a series about a group of five party girls spending a month with the school’s sisters.
However, last year because of inadequate funding, the school announced it would close. A plan to open a new school on its premises was approved but this idea was later scrapped.
The school was run by a religious group known as the Daughters of Divine Charity and was a fee paying school with around 160 pupils across a nursery, lower and senior schools. It has been educating children since 1914 but closed last July.
The school offers a 20,742 sqft site with the Georgian convent building and primary school which agents Brown & Co said could be suitable for conversion to residential or commercial use.
It is for sale for a price on application.