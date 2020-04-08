Search

Historic convent and school which found TV fame goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 17:02 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 08 April 2020

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. The convent is now up for sale. Picture: Archant

A Norfolk convent and primary school which starred in a TV series called Bad Habits has gone up for sale.

The Sacred Heart Convent And school, Mangate Street, Swaffham gained TV stardom when it was filmed by Channel 5 for a series about a group of five party girls spending a month with the school’s sisters.

However, last year because of inadequate funding, the school announced it would close. A plan to open a new school on its premises was approved but this idea was later scrapped.

The school was run by a religious group known as the Daughters of Divine Charity and was a fee paying school with around 160 pupils across a nursery, lower and senior schools. It has been educating children since 1914 but closed last July.

The school offers a 20,742 sqft site with the Georgian convent building and primary school which agents Brown & Co said could be suitable for conversion to residential or commercial use.

It is for sale for a price on application.

