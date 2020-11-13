‘Proper’ coffee and brunches on the menu at new independent café

A new café in the Golden Triangle led by a team of four food-loving best friends is aiming to open by the end of the year.

The Connaught Kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, cakes and coffees from its spot on the corner of Connaught Road and Maud Street.

The team behind the project are the owners of Moco Kitchen an Asian-inspired street food van which has been operating in Norfolk for the past few years.

Tom and Lucy Hurrell alongside best friends and fellow husband-and-wife team Nina Gooda and Ed Stenner are hoping to open the site in December - after plans were put on ice during lockdown. MORE: New house plant business blooming thanks to Instagram giveaway fame

However given the lockdown restrictions they may open for takeaway as soon as they are ready.

It has been a busy time for the group, who also took over the catering facilities at the Chambers Cocktail Company in Norwich alongside Sam Bianco of the Hen House Kitchen this summer.

The four have had no formal culinary training but have followed their passion for great food and translated it into successful businesses.

“The four of us are all avid home cooks. My dad was a chef so I grew up in the culinary world, my husband worked in the food industry and Nina and Ed were also massively into cooking. We just decided we wanted to do something with it and for ourselves and Moco Kitchen was a massive hit,” Mrs Hurrell said.

Due to open earlier in the year, the team were hit by two lockdowns which halted renovations.

“Overnight it was impossible to get hold of supplies for the build. There were a few moments of panic but the best thing about being part of a team is that we can all pull each other through – it always feels like we’ve made the right decision because we have people to bounce it off,” she said.

“We’ll be opening with breakfast, brunch and lunch bits. We’ll also have great coffee and cakes - my husband is a coffee nerd so we’ll have proper coffee on offer. In the future we will also be looking at doing special evening events like Japanese curry nights inspired by Moco and small plates evenings. We’re really hoping to open before Christmas but if not we might look at doing some takeaway options,” she added.