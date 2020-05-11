Broads Authority confused over whether people can now visit or not

Wroxham on lockdown during coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Broads Authority was one of many organisations left confused by Boris Johnson’s speech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Broads Authority, based in Thorpe Road, Norwich, which looks after the Broads and its associated wildlife and recreational use, tweeted it was ‘not entirely clear’ whether people were now allowed access or not.

It posted: “We understand that the prime minister’s statement yesterday evening was not entirely clear regarding access to the Broads and nearby areas for boating and recreational purposes.

“Please await a further update from the Authority later on today if you have any questions. Thank you.”

MORE: Lotus teams up with Centrica to create electric cars ‘that are an extension to the home’

The prime minister’s speech has left many unsure over whether some restrictions have been relaxed or not. He said two people from different households would be able to meet in outdoor settings like parks as long as they stay more than two metres apart.

From Wednesday, people in England will be able to spend more time outdoors “for leisure purposes” and play sports with people from the same household.

The next step could see some hospitality businesses and other public places reopen - “if the numbers support it” - but not earlier than July 1.

Currently the Broads Authority has a statement on its website telling people not to visit the Broads and not to travel there for leisure or exercise.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here