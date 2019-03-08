Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Shocked Aviva staff face long wait over Norwich job cuts

PUBLISHED: 15:46 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 06 June 2019

Aviva has announced it is losing 1,800 jobs in a new bid to become more efficient as a business. Pic: Archant

Aviva has announced it is losing 1,800 jobs in a new bid to become more efficient as a business. Pic: Archant

Staff at Aviva in Norwich face an uncertain few months waiting to hear whether their jobs could be axed.

The shock announcement was met with concern around the county as to how the insurance giant - with its origins in Norwich going back more than 100 years - could be faced with having to slash staff numbers.

Staff arriving at work said they had "no idea" about the cuts but were later briefed by managers. Many told this newspaper they were in a state of shock.

The job cuts form part of Aviva's new CEO Maurice Tulloch's bid to make the company more efficient, slicing off £300m to reduce its expenses from £4bn to £3.7bn.

In response, local MPs Norwich South's Clive Lewis and Broadland's Keith Simpson both expressed big concerns, particularly in the wake of other job losses in the city at firms including Heatrae Sadia, Britvic and Unilever.

Meanwhile, Aviva, with its Norwich headquarters on Surrey Street - where it has been for more than a century - said it hoped to lose some employees through natural wastage.

MORE: How Norwich Union grew to be the global Aviva

"We cannot rule out that there will be redundancies in Norwich, however," a spokeswoman said. "We will always look at reducing roles through natural turnover, we have a 10% turnover so we won't be filling those vacancies."

The spokeswoman confirmed arms of the business such as pensions, savings, life insurance and commercial insurance, would be divided up in a new restructuring.

When asked by this newspaper for an interview with senior managers, Aviva declined.

Labour MP Mr Lewis said: "My thoughts are with those employees who now have this sword of Damocles over them."

Mr Simpson, Conservative, added: "Are they eventually going to be closing down their office in Norwich? I think the big question now is getting promises from Aviva that they will keep people fully informed."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'We don't know anything:' Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Union representative Andy Case, Unite's Aviva officer said: "The scale of this role reduction will be met with disbelief across the company. Unite have arranged urgent discussions with Aviva management in order to ascertain the rationale for cutting an already extremely stretched workforce. "Unite has made it clear to management that the union will strongly challenge any attempt to make compulsory redundancies."

Most Read

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Police seek woman after £1,000 bag stolen on Norfolk train

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘Someone’s going to get killed’ - horrified motorists pelted with ‘rocks’ as they drove in darkness

Drivers have voiced their dismay after being pelted with rocks while driving in the dark on the A146 and A143. Picture: Gary Friend

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Supreme breach of trust’: Top solicitor took £2m from clients and charities

Hugh Lansdell pictured in 2013. Photo: Archant

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘We don’t know anything’: Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Aviva has announced this morning it is cutting 1,800 jobs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

Experimental cameras record more than 2,000 drivers speeding in 20mph area

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were trialled in Costessey. Pic: Gary Blundell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists