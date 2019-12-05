Offshore contract 'wish list' revealed

Norfolk and Suffolk companies got the chance to tell the big companies in offshore wind how they think their procurement could give more work locally at the Vattenfall event. Pic:b submitted TMS Media 2019

A wish list for how offshore wind contracts are awarded has been shaped by Norfolk and Suffolk businesses hoping to work on Vattenfall's two multi-billion pound offshore wind farms off Norfolk.

East Anglia businesses were invited to the table with the biggest businesses in the supply chain to explore how they can work together closer and earlier for a paper to be shared across the industry.

To meet the challenge to deliver 40-50GW, the industry and supply chain must change how it operates and "do different", Rob Lilly, Vattenfall's procurement and supply chain manager, told almost 50 businesses at the event in Lowestoft.

"We need to be bold. We need to think not about each project but look at the longer-term pipeline and engage earlier."

Vattenfall brought together nearly 100 people to investigate how procurement could work better for all levels of the supply chain at East Coast College's new £11.7m Energy Skills Centre.