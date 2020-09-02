Search

Advanced search

New shop and community fridge set for town after music shop closes

PUBLISHED: 15:27 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 02 September 2020

North Walsham Community Shop and Fridge will open two new shops in North Walsham tomorrow. Photo: North Walsham Community Shop

North Walsham Community Shop and Fridge will open two new shops in North Walsham tomorrow. Photo: North Walsham Community Shop

Archant

Two of a town’s shops are set to be filled tomorrow with the arrival of a new community shop and fridge.

North Walsham Community Shop and Fridge will open two new shops in North Walsham tomorrow. Photo: North Walsham Community ShopNorth Walsham Community Shop and Fridge will open two new shops in North Walsham tomorrow. Photo: North Walsham Community Shop

North Walsham Community Fridge will move into the former location of North Walsham Community Shop at 1 Market Place, while the community shop will move into the former site of the Music Hut after it closed down the physical retail side of its business last month.

The community fridge, which was homeless for a short period of time after it left its previous location in Cafe Kitale, will be run by Jamie Knighton who will be assisted by volunteers, and will also sell clothes and fashion accessories.

The larger location for the community shop will allow it to house more stock and increase customer capacity allowing it to raise more money.

Both locations will open at 9am tomorrow.

North Walsham Community Shop and Fridge will open two new shops in North Walsham tomorrow. Photo: North Walsham Community ShopNorth Walsham Community Shop and Fridge will open two new shops in North Walsham tomorrow. Photo: North Walsham Community Shop

You may also want to watch:

The new community shop will see the addition of the Book Nook, which aims to specialise in second hand books in a separate section of the store.

Mal Gray chair of North Walsham Community Shop said: “All of the good work North Walsham Community Shop has achieved is all made possible by the amazing commitment of not just the trustees and volunteers but the whole community who support us in so many ways.

“Through that support you have enabled us to continue to grow and support even more events and good causes here in North Walsham. We thank everyone one for their contributions and would ask that you please keep volunteering, donating and raising awareness of our cause.”

Mr Gray said that both locations will gratefully receive donations.

Organiser Bob Wright said: “When Cafe Kitale got fitted out, they didn’t have room for the community fridge anymore so we were temporarily homeless, but now thanks to circumstances which have worked out quite well we can give them a home, as well as giving the shop a bigger premises which means we can have more than one customer at a time and much more space to display things.”

North Walsham Community Shop has been open for over two years, with founding trustee Paul Oakes, who guided the shop through its early days raising £65,000, now honoured as the charity’s honorary chairman.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Man admits attack that left Norwich doorman with horror injuries

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

‘Every cloud has a silver lining’: new town church leader upbeat despite coronavirus

The Rev Can Paul Cubitt (left) and the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, Bishop of Lynn Picture: Evelyn Speed