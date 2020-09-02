New shop and community fridge set for town after music shop closes

Two of a town’s shops are set to be filled tomorrow with the arrival of a new community shop and fridge.

North Walsham Community Fridge will move into the former location of North Walsham Community Shop at 1 Market Place, while the community shop will move into the former site of the Music Hut after it closed down the physical retail side of its business last month.

The community fridge, which was homeless for a short period of time after it left its previous location in Cafe Kitale, will be run by Jamie Knighton who will be assisted by volunteers, and will also sell clothes and fashion accessories.

The larger location for the community shop will allow it to house more stock and increase customer capacity allowing it to raise more money.

Both locations will open at 9am tomorrow.

The new community shop will see the addition of the Book Nook, which aims to specialise in second hand books in a separate section of the store.

Mal Gray chair of North Walsham Community Shop said: “All of the good work North Walsham Community Shop has achieved is all made possible by the amazing commitment of not just the trustees and volunteers but the whole community who support us in so many ways.

“Through that support you have enabled us to continue to grow and support even more events and good causes here in North Walsham. We thank everyone one for their contributions and would ask that you please keep volunteering, donating and raising awareness of our cause.”

Mr Gray said that both locations will gratefully receive donations.

Organiser Bob Wright said: “When Cafe Kitale got fitted out, they didn’t have room for the community fridge anymore so we were temporarily homeless, but now thanks to circumstances which have worked out quite well we can give them a home, as well as giving the shop a bigger premises which means we can have more than one customer at a time and much more space to display things.”

North Walsham Community Shop has been open for over two years, with founding trustee Paul Oakes, who guided the shop through its early days raising £65,000, now honoured as the charity’s honorary chairman.