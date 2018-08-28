‘We are definitely not closing’ says community-run pub

The Cross Keys Pub in Redgrave. Picture: Fiona Kenworthy Archant

The manager of a pub saved by a village community has insisted that despite rumours it is not closing.

The Cross Keys, in Redgrave near Diss, was bought by The Redgrave Community Society as a community asset in 2017. The society raised more than £300,000 to buy the site, with three months of renovation work.

However manager Karen Jacob said recently they hd had to fend off rumours that the pub was closing.

She said: “I don’t know where these rumours have come from. We are definitely not closing.”

She said the Grade II listed pub was currently planning yet-to-be confirmed celebrations for its one year anniversary.

The Cross Keys resurrection is one of a number of local examples of communities buying threatened pubs and giving them new life - including Shouldham King’s Arms and the White Horse at Upton.