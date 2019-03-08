Search

Workers leave Colman's factory as final jar of Mustard comes off production line

PUBLISHED: 13:04 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 25 July 2019

Colman's Mustard made by Unilever. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Colman's Mustard made by Unilever. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The last-ever jar of Colman's Mustard to be produced at the Carrow Works factory in Norwich has rolled off the production line - bringing an end to a 160-year-old history with the site.

Employees at the factory, near Trowse, said the last jar of mustard came off the production line at 6pm yesterday (July 24), and will be followed by 30 employees leaving the site at 3pm today.

It is understood that production of other mustard products at the factory will continue until early 2020.

Unilever, which owns the site and the Colman's brand, announced last year that it was moving the bulk of its production to Burton-upon-Trent and Germany.

The company will however maintain the brand's historic links with Norwich through the creation of a new state-of-the-art mustard mill near Easton.

Speaking in January 2018, Unilever confirmed 113 jobs at the Carrow Works site would be affected and 45 people could be made redundant.

Around 43 roles will transfer to Burton-upon-Trent and the remaining 25 will go to the new milling plant at the new Norwich Food Enterprise Park.

A spokesperson for Unilever said about half of the 113 employees are still working at the Norwich site at present.

The company was asked if production of mustard paste ceased yesterday, but the spokesperson did not answer the question.

Instead, the spokesperson said there would be a "phased transfer of production" throughout 2019.

"The precise closure date is to be confirmed but is expected to be early 2020 with production of some products continuing until this point," the Unilever spokesperson said.

A member of staff who works within the Norwich factory - speaking anonymously - said: "It is really sad because a lot of people have been working here for a lot of years."

Colman's Mustard has been manufactured at Carrow Works on Bracondale since 1858.

Unilever's announcement in 2018 came less than a month after Britvic confirmed its factory, which is at the same site, was also closing.

Britvic's plant, which produces Robinsons and Fruit Shoot, is due to shut this year, with manufacturing moving to Rugby, east London and Leeds.

More than 240 jobs were put at risk, but the company said it would look to redeploy staff where possible.

In a statement in December 2017, Britvic chief executive Simon Litherland said transferring production to the company's other manufacturing sites would "deliver significant productivity and efficiency savings in our manufacturing operations".

