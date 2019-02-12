Warning over cold callers with ‘ID’ selling household cleaning products across Norfolk

People living in Norfolk are being advised to keep an eye out for a cold caller carrying a large holdall. Photo: Adrian Judd

Trading standards officers have warned people to be on their guard after report of doorstep cold callers selling household cleaning products.

Reports have been received this month from across Norwich, Broadland and north Great Yarmouth, in areas including Sprowston, Thorpe St Andrew, Old Catton, Catton Grove, Thorpe End, South Walsham, Pilson Green, Hemsby, Ormesby, Martham and Scratby.

The cold callers carry large holdall type bags, and claim they have recently left prison or are working to get a reference.

In some cases, they are showing a laminated card or piece of paper as identification.

Trading standards advised people to never to deal with anyone who cold calls at their property offering to sell something.

It is possible these sellers may continue to move to other locations in the Norfolk area.

Anyone sighting these sellers in Norfolk please contact us through our partners the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or to Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

If you feel intimidated or sight these cold callers and are concerned for vulnerable neighbours call 999.