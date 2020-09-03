Search

Opening date announced for new Starbucks drive-thru

PUBLISHED: 07:57 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 03 September 2020

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Archant

A date has been announced for the opening of the long-awaited Starbucks in Sprowston.

The coffee giant was given planning permission four years ago to build a new outlet on the former Royal Observer Corps HQ site in Chartwell Road.

It has announced it will be opening on Friday, September 11.

Last week the Central England Co-op announced its new superstore, also opening on the same site, was to open its doors on Wednesday, September 9.

The site once housed a nuclear bunker, part of which was underground, dating from the Cold War.

The new Starbucks will open with a special event with a local artist Samuel Thomas who hopes to auction off a print for the store’s chosen charity, the Norfolk LGBT Project.

This charity works in partnership with schools and offers emotional and mental support for those in the LGBT community.

