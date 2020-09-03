Costa Coffee to axe up to 1,650 jobs

Cafe chain Costa, with outlets across Norfolk, has stated it needs to cut its assistant store manager roles across the UK.

It told staff that it has started consultations which could affect more than a 10th of all roles nationwide.

The move comes a week after rival Pret A Manger revealed it was slashing 2,800 jobs as part of a restructure.

Costa closed nearly all of its 2,700 UK stores for six weeks during the pandemic but has now reopened around 2,400 sites.

The Coca Cola-owned chain said trade was “returning” but the proposed job cuts had been driven by “high levels of uncertainty as to when trade will recover to pre-Covid levels”.

Costa stressed that it would seek to find those at risk alternative jobs in the business where possible, and provide support for those leaving.

The company has also frozen all pay increases within its head office and axed all non-essential expenditure as part of its cost-cutting efforts.

Neil Lake, managing director for Costa Coffee UK and Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement to our store teams was an extremely difficult decision to make.

“Our baristas are the heart of the Costa business and I am truly sorry that many now face uncertainty following today’s news.

“We have had to make these difficult decisions to protect the business and ensure we safeguard as many jobs as possible for our 16,000 team members, whilst emerging stronger ready for future growth.”