Coffee shop in Norwich Lanes to close

Elaine Reilly owner of the Mustard Coffee Bar, has closed the cafe to concentrate on other ventures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A coffee shop in Norwich lanes will close next month so its owners can concentrate on multiple 'exciting' ventures.

Mustard Coffee Bar in Bridewell Alley will shut its doors on Saturday March, 28.

Elaine Reilly, who owns the cafe with her husband Gerry, said the closure was due to the catering wing of the business, called Mustard Catering, becoming successful.

She said: "It was a hard decision, and one made with sadness and excitement, but we've chosen to focus on the catering side of the business as it is really taking off. As a result we have to shut the cafe to be practical and economic."

"I will miss the customers the most as they have all been amazing and all the friends I have made while working at the cafe."

The couple have also launched a new monthly supper club, which will be hosted from No 8, The Business Rooms on Thorpe Road.

Each supper club will have a theme and the menu will be based around a local producer, with a local wine company supplying pairings.

Mrs Reilly said: "It is something I have always wanted to do. I am a member of Proudly Norfolk and doing a supper club is a great way of giving a shout out to local talent."

Another announcement is in store for April, which Mrs Reilly said was exciting but would not give any details.

Mustard Coffee Bar opened six and a half years ago and is housed in the original Colman Mustard shop, which inspired the name.

The café is renowned for its coffee, which is roasted on site, and available to purchase online - but Mrs Reilly said with the closing of the shop this would no longer be possible.

The couple opened the cafe after Mrs Reilly had amassed nearly 30 years in the catering industry but wanted to run her own business.

For information on the supper club email info@mustardcoffeebar.co.uk