Search

Advanced search

Coffee shop in Norwich Lanes to close

PUBLISHED: 10:01 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 01 March 2020

Elaine Reilly owner of the Mustard Coffee Bar, has closed the cafe to concentrate on other ventures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elaine Reilly owner of the Mustard Coffee Bar, has closed the cafe to concentrate on other ventures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A coffee shop in Norwich lanes will close next month so its owners can concentrate on multiple 'exciting' ventures.

Mustard Coffee Bar in Norwich lanes will close in March. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMustard Coffee Bar in Norwich lanes will close in March. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mustard Coffee Bar in Bridewell Alley will shut its doors on Saturday March, 28.

Elaine Reilly, who owns the cafe with her husband Gerry, said the closure was due to the catering wing of the business, called Mustard Catering, becoming successful.

She said: "It was a hard decision, and one made with sadness and excitement, but we've chosen to focus on the catering side of the business as it is really taking off. As a result we have to shut the cafe to be practical and economic."

"I will miss the customers the most as they have all been amazing and all the friends I have made while working at the cafe."

The couple have also launched a new monthly supper club, which will be hosted from No 8, The Business Rooms on Thorpe Road.

Each supper club will have a theme and the menu will be based around a local producer, with a local wine company supplying pairings.

Mrs Reilly said: "It is something I have always wanted to do. I am a member of Proudly Norfolk and doing a supper club is a great way of giving a shout out to local talent."

Another announcement is in store for April, which Mrs Reilly said was exciting but would not give any details.

Mustard Coffee Bar opened six and a half years ago and is housed in the original Colman Mustard shop, which inspired the name.

The café is renowned for its coffee, which is roasted on site, and available to purchase online - but Mrs Reilly said with the closing of the shop this would no longer be possible.

The couple opened the cafe after Mrs Reilly had amassed nearly 30 years in the catering industry but wanted to run her own business.

For information on the supper club email info@mustardcoffeebar.co.uk

Most Read

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

Warning after reports of dogs being poisoned at Mousehold Heath

A poster warning dog owners about a possible poisonous substance on Mousehold Heath in Norwich.

Pensioner grew almost 700 cannabis plants for chronic pain

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Coffee shop in Norwich Lanes to close

Elaine Reilly owner of the Mustard Coffee Bar, has closed the cafe to concentrate on other ventures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

Pensioner grew almost 700 cannabis plants for chronic pain

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Coronavirus latest: Keep washing your hands while we try to contain it

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was still hopeful of containing the coronavirus Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24