Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Town's former pub could become Co-Op store under new plans

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 August 2019

Suffolk Punch, on the corner of Westwood Avenue and Pinewood Avenue, closed in 2016. Picture: Google

Archant

A Co-Op convenience store could open in a town's former pub after a planning application was submitted.

The possible redevelopment of the former Suffolk Punch pub proposes converting the public house into one retail unit with an extension to the existing building.

The former landlord's first floor flat above the pub would be transformed into two appartments.

On the corner of Westwood Avenue and Pinewood Avenue, the building has remained empty since the pub closed in 2016.

The application states initial development of the proposal began on June 15 2018.

The application also includes a proposed delivery schedule, which will stagger supplier deliveries to "ensure an efficient delivery control process," as well as including a number of 'best practice' procedures aimed at minimising disruption.

It states: "A quiet approach strategy will be adopted which will require the low revving of engines, no slamming of cab doors, voices to be kept at a low volume and to ensure radios are off in the cabs.

"The final approach to the store should be made with the minimum amount of noise with no use of the horn at any time."

The application also includes details of a 24-space customer car park, including two disabled bays, two parent-and-child spaces, and two dedicated residential spaces.

It states: "A senior member of staff shall regularly monitor and ensure compliant use of the disabled parking provision and correct use of other designated parking bays to ensure the goods delivery access route within the site is not restricted at any time."

In May, it was revealed how part of the pub's famous Suffolk Punch sign made it's way to a Thailand island.

Former Lowestoft resident Jamie King now proudly displays the letter K on his home in the hills above Koh Samui as a nostalgic reminder of his former watering hole.

