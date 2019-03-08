Search

Multi-million pound development will bring new jobs

PUBLISHED: 11:57 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 27 May 2019

A new Co-op filling station and food store is opening in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Archant

A new multi-million pound development on a disused village site is set to bring new jobs to the area.

A Co-op filling station and food store will be opening its doors in Necton, between Swaffham and Dereham, on Friday June 21.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Necton.

"We have been having a great response, and the development brings a disused site back to life for the benefit of both the community and visitors to the region - and it's a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op."

As well as creating 25 additional jobs it will also boost fundriaisng for local causes through the store's membership scheme.

The food store, which is approximately 2,500 sq. ft, will service Costa coffee and have an in-store bakery. It will also run on 100pc renewable energy and will offer compostable carrier bags. The 24-hour fueling station will include a jet wash, air and water, parking and toilets.

