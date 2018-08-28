Search

Another shop closure, but this time it’s down to retirement

PUBLISHED: 15:03 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 25 January 2019

Kards and Bits is closing in Tucker Street, Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Archant

Another shop is closing down on the high street, but this time it does not have anything to do with the economy.

Chris and Rosemary Keeler are both retiring after running Kards and Bits discount shop in Cromer town centre for five years.

Mrs Keeler said: “We are looking forward to retiring, but it’s sad in a way, as we’ve got some nice customers that we’ve built up over the years. We have got to know a lot of people, and they’re sad to see us go.”

The couple have run various businesses in the town over the last 30 years, including a wool shop and HK, a bigger cards shop, in Church Street, where M&Co is now.

Mr Keeler said the shop’s final day, Friday, January 25, was “bitter-sweet”.

The couple don’t know who will be moving into the building, in Tucker Street, but they believe that it will remain as a shop.

