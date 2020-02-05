Search

Closed pub and restaurant listed for sale for £500,000

05 February, 2020 - 10:04
The Viking Pub on Tills Road. Photo: Liz Reynolds

The Viking Pub on Tills Road. Photo: Liz Reynolds

A former pub and restaurant on the edge of Norwich has been listed for sale for £500,000.

The Royal Bengal in Sprowston. Photo: Simon FinlayThe Royal Bengal in Sprowston. Photo: Simon Finlay

The former Viking Pub and Royal Bengal restaurant, on Tills Road in Sprowston, has been put up for sale, with its sellers saying it could become both residential or commercial use.

The pub closed in 2007, but became a magnet for anti-social behaviour and damage while it was shut.

There were calls a year later for the council to intervene, and a notice was served allowing the council to board the property up.

In 2010, a bid was lodged to turn it into the Indian restaurant by Sazu Miah.

The Royal Bengal. Photo: Peter WalshThe Royal Bengal. Photo: Peter Walsh

The Royal Bengal traded until the middle of last year, when it closed.

According to Norfolk pubs, the pub was first built in 1956, and was licensed a year later.

It closed sometime after, and reopened in November 1995 after refurbishment by its then-owner, builder John Mann.

It was boarded up and closed for roughly three months before it opened in August 1999, when it continued trading until 2007.

