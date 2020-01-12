Search

Closed hotel and wedding venue still taking Groupon bookings

PUBLISHED: 10:53 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 12 January 2020

Stays at Lenwade House Hotel are still listed on discount booking site Groupon - despite it having closed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Stays at Lenwade House Hotel are still listed on discount booking site Groupon - despite it having closed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A hotel which closed suddenly leaving dozens out of pocket is still taking bookings via Groupon.

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost £1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura BlackLaura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost £1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Black

On Saturday it was revealed Lenwade House Hotel had ceased trading "with immediate effect", prompting devastation for scores of couples who were due to get married at the romantic retreat.

Thousands of pounds have also been lost by hotel guests who had made reservations for the coming months and it is not yet known how many jobs have been lost.

A statement sent to those with bookings points to a "difficult economic climate" as the reason behind the closure.

However, stays at the hotel are still available via Groupon, a booking site used by millions across the globe looking for discounts on hotel rooms, restaurants and retail items.

Lenwade House Hotel has closed Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley

The website is offering one, two or three-night getaways for two people, priced between £69 and £169, allowing guests to "unwind in traditionally decorated rooms with views of either the River Wensum or scenic gardens or woodlands."

The site says bookings are valid until the end of April this year and the cancellation policy says no modification or cancellation is permitted following booking confirmation.

Earlier this month Groupon said it would refund 1,500 people who used its service to book pre-paid meals at The Manor Hotel in Mundesley, which also ceased trading following a "downturn in business".

In its statement, Lenwade House Hotel said: "We regret to announce that the company operating Lenwade House Hotel has ceased trading and will therefore be unable to host your wedding celebration booked with us.

"The company has experienced great difficulty trading in this difficult economic climate and now finds that it is unable to pay all of its debts.

The statement continues: "To avoid making this situation any worse than it is, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the doors with immediate effect as is our legal obligation.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or upset this difficult decision has caused and wish you all the very best in rearranging your celebrations with another venue."

Groupon has been approached for comment.

