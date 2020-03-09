Gyms step up hygiene as a precaution against coronavirus

A Norwich gym is introducing cleaning stations for members as a precaution against coronavirus.

Although there is no current health advice against using gyms, and no current reported cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, bosses are taking extra precautions.

PureGym, with three gyms in Norwich, are introducing cleaning stations with sprays and hand wipes for members to use. They are also instructing staff to clean machines hourly with anti-bacterial products.

Other gyms are also increasing the amount of hand-sanitiser available - with one venue asking everyone coming in and leaving to use it.

Current advice is not to avoid gyms but to take sensible precautions when handling equipment that other people have used. Meanwhile scientists, including in Norwich, are working on a vaccine.

Most gyms already operate a strict hygiene policy.

Jason Elves, general manager at PureGym, with centres in Castle Quarter, Aylsham Road and the Riverside, said: "We are stepping up our procedures, the staff are being instructed to wash down the machines hourly every day. "Hygiene is our main priority and we are bringing in cleaning stations which will have sprays and hand wipes for members to use."

At Phoenix gym, St Mary's Works, a spokesman said it was increasing the measures "massively" with new signs going up around the gym advising members to wash their hands. At Fully Pumped, in Vulcan Road North, a spokeswoman said people were being asked to use hand sanitiser in the reception on entering and leaving. "We have to be very clean anyway, it's not just to prevent coronavirus but other viruses but we are increasing the amount of times we clean the machines."

