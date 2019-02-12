Norwich home interiors store announces it is to close

A flower heart in the window of Berrys and Grey, in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Neil Didsbury, Archant. Archant

A home interiors store has announced its Norwich store is to close.

Berrys and Grey, which is based in Norwich’s Royal Arcade, has posted a message on Facebook announcing that, with a “very heavy heart”, its city store will be closing its doors at the end of March.

The message said: “We want to take this opportunity to say a massive thankyou for your support over the time since opening our Norwich store. We hope to see you soon either Instore or online. All our love The B&G team xxx”

The message also said that Berrys and Grey would continue to develop its online offering along with its bespoke interior design services.

A sale on in-store items, offering up to 50pc off large items and other home, gift and paint lines is currently taking place.

It follows the closure of Jamie’s Italian in Norwich’s Royal Arcade earlier this month after the landlord decided to find a new tenant.