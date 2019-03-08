Cut-price bus and rail fares for City of Ale 2019
PUBLISHED: 09:38 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 04 May 2019
ARCHANT NORFOLK
As Norwich beer festival City of Ale continues plans for its ninth year organisers have teamed up with local transport companies to offer cut-price fares.
City of Ale has partnered with Greater Anglia to offer reduced rail fares for visitors travelling from London during the festival period.
Festival goers can buy day-return tickets from London Liverpool Street for £25 or, if they wish to stay longer, return tickets for travel within any of the festival dates for £35. The tickets allow travel on any train making for great flexibility.
You may also want to watch:
Deals are also available on the First Bus app for those wanting to get around the city during the festival.
The festival kicks off with a launch party at the Waterfront on 23 May with ales from 30 local breweries to sample, street food, live music and a boatload of beer arriving from France to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the city's twinning with Roeun.
Tickets are available through UEA Box Office: tinyurl.com/CoA-Launch-2019