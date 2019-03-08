Search

Cut-price bus and rail fares for City of Ale 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:38 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 04 May 2019

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

ARCHANT NORFOLK

As Norwich beer festival City of Ale continues plans for its ninth year organisers have teamed up with local transport companies to offer cut-price fares.

City of Ale has partnered with Greater Anglia to offer reduced rail fares for visitors travelling from London during the festival period.

Festival goers can buy day-return tickets from London Liverpool Street for £25 or, if they wish to stay longer, return tickets for travel within any of the festival dates for £35. The tickets allow travel on any train making for great flexibility.

Deals are also available on the First Bus app for those wanting to get around the city during the festival.

The festival kicks off with a launch party at the Waterfront on 23 May with ales from 30 local breweries to sample, street food, live music and a boatload of beer arriving from France to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the city's twinning with Roeun.

Tickets are available through UEA Box Office: tinyurl.com/CoA-Launch-2019

