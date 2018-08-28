Search

Advanced search

New gas engineering facility to open at City College Norwich to meet industry skills demand

PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 12 December 2018

Lecturer Tony Sandon, centre, with, from left, apprentices Scott Gilbert, Philip Barnard, Daniel Cooper and Adam Chilvers in the new gas engineering workshop. Picture: City College Norwich.

Lecturer Tony Sandon, centre, with, from left, apprentices Scott Gilbert, Philip Barnard, Daniel Cooper and Adam Chilvers in the new gas engineering workshop. Picture: City College Norwich.

Archant

A Norwich college will today unveil its new specialist facility after becoming the first in the region to offer gas engineering apprenticeships.

The first 14 apprentices at City College Norwich have already begun their training and are on their way to earning their licence to practice as Gas Safe-registered engineers, and a Level 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering.

The new workshop has 10 training bays, containing boilers, fires, water heaters, hobs and cookers, and an assessment zone, and has been part-funded by industry, with donations also made by suppliers. It was fitted by other trades apprentices at the college.

Principal Corrienne Peasgood said: “The transformation of a plumbing workshop to become the new hub for our gas engineering training has been a real team effort. We have to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our employer partners, apprentices and suppliers who have helped to make the new gas training and assessment workshop a reality.”

The apprentices are employed by Gasway, KGB Commercial Heating and Reynolds Heating.

Demand for skills in the industry is currently high, a fact underlined by Gasway recently receiving 68 applications for its nine apprenticeship places.

HR manager Ann Marie Seale said: “The demographic is ageing, in term of experienced and skilled people, and it’s important that we now look to the younger generation and open up opportunities for them to be able to train and to learn from experienced mentors.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Gallery New fish shop owner hopes the plaice will still be there in 50 years’ time

The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Natalie-May Worboys, left, Jamie Weston, Arthur Weston, and Cheryl Weston, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk farmer hailed as a beacon of best practice in national report

Holkham Estate's director of farming Poul Hovesen, pictured in a field of malting barley grown for the Adnams brewery. Picture: Matthew Usher.

REVEALED: Most and least used stations in region as Great Yarmouth loses 20pc of passengers

Great Yarmouth station has lost 20pc of its passengers since 2012. Picture: Neil Didsbury

16-year-old Larling farmer takes over the running of Boxing Day charity tractor run

16-year-old Larling farmer Jack Stammers has taken over the organising of the annual Larling tractor run on Boxing Day. Picture: Gavin Stammers

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide