A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Citrus women's clothing store is closing. Pic: Archant.

A ‘fast fashion’ women’s clothing store in the Castle Mall is the latest retailer to decide to shut up its city centre shop.

Citrus, which also sells accessories like bags, shoes and jewellery, is the latest retailer in the city to announce it's shutting down.

The store, which employs two people, is currently selling off stock at discounted prices.

Citrus is the latest store to leave the mall however, the complex is said to be 'evolving' with new businesses opening and taking a new direction.

Delightful Desserts, open until 10pm offering sweet treats, ice creams and coffee, has recently opened to great success.

The mall is also set to get a big boost from Superbowl's £2 million investment into a new venue including 12 lanes, an obstacle course and a Sega arcade zone, creating 35 jobs. PureGym is also investing £1.5 million into its new venue in the mall creating 18 jobs.

No one was available for comment from Citrus today.