CITB staff will lose jobs unless they move out of the county

More than 200 staff at the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) will lose their jobs unless they leave the county.

Back office roles, including HR, finance, procurement, technology and corporate performance, apprenticeship processing and some customer operations will be transferred to Shared Service Connected Ltd (SSCL) in February next year, as part of CITB’s large scale restructuring.

But SSCL has said staff will need to move from west Norfolk to its offices in Blackpool, north Wales, York, or Newcastle if they want to keep their jobs in the summer.

The union Unite previously said any move of a significant distance would be akin to a large-scale redundancy programme.

Unite regional coordinating officer Mark Robinson previously said: “Unite will also be strongly making the case to both the CITB and SSCL that workers need to be based in their current vicinity, which for the majority of the affected workforce means close to the current Bircham Newton headquarters. Most of the affected workforce live locally and will be unable and unwilling to move further afield.”

A spokesman for SSCL said “options for employees will be made available”.