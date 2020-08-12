Search

Cinema announces reopening date in time to show new blockbuster

PUBLISHED: 12:48 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 12 August 2020

Vue has announced it is reopening. Pic: Archant

Archant

Cinemas in Norwich are gearing up to reopen again for the release of the new sci-fi film Tenet.

The new blockbuster film Tenet is set to lure back cinema-goers. Pic; VueThe new blockbuster film Tenet is set to lure back cinema-goers. Pic; Vue

Vue, in Castle Quarter, is reopening on Friday, August 21 after being closed because of coronavirus. Cinema City, St Andrew’s Street, and the Odeon, Riverside, both in Norwich are currently open but the Regal in Cromer remains closed.

But the new release on Wednesday, August 26 of a big new action thriller from Batman director Christopher Nolan, called Tenet, is being released at all three cinemas in a bid to lure people back to the cinema after lockdown.

Vue in Norwich reopens on Friday, August 21, after launching in 10 other sites across the UK.

Tickets are on sale now for Tenet, which is a tale of international espionage unfolding beyond real time, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Ashley Walker, general manager at Vue Norwich, said: “We’re really pleased to be preparing to reopen our cinema once again and we look forward to welcoming film fans back soon.”

Film-goers must wear a face covering but this can be removed to consume food and drink.

