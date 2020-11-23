Search

Sellers of real Christmas trees gear up for bumper weekend after change in opening rules

PUBLISHED: 13:21 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 23 November 2020

Trees for sale at Great Melton, now preparing to open after the lockdown rules for Christmas tree sellers were relaxed. Pic: Norfolk Christmas Trees

Bosses of farms across Norfolk selling Christmas trees are bracing themselves for a rush after being allowed to open.

Andrew Hunt at Norfolk Christmas Trees, Great Melton, is preparing for a bumper weekend after the government relaxed rules on opening. Pic: EDPAndrew Hunt at Norfolk Christmas Trees, Great Melton, is preparing for a bumper weekend after the government relaxed rules on opening. Pic: EDP

Small businesses who sell trees direct to the public were fuming after garden centres were allowed to open in lockdown but they weren’t. But after the government changed the rules, Christmas tree sellers are now classed in the same category and can open before lockdown eases on December 2. Most were preparing to open this coming weekend and under the lockdown rules, would have had to remain closed, deemed ‘non-essential’ sellers.

The team at Hall Farm, Salle, now opening on November 28 as they'd hoped before lockdown. Pic: EDPThe team at Hall Farm, Salle, now opening on November 28 as they'd hoped before lockdown. Pic: EDP

Now some are even bringing forward their opening to Thursday with the anticipation that this weekend will be much busier than usual.

Andrew Hunt, manager of Norfolk Christmas Trees based at Hall Farm, Great Melton, near Norwich, said they were now opening from Thursday, November 26 from 9am because of the expected increase in trade.

“We’ve brought forward our planned opening by a couple of days and we’re also doing late night openings until 6pm Mondays to Saturdays. We grow all our own trees and we shall be cutting all the way through until December 15 when we’ll slow down a bit and this year, we anticipate selling 5,000 trees.

“We are really pleased the government has changed the rules and classed us as garden centres which were allowed to open. Otherwise, we were planning on doing a click and collect service but now we have a one-way system as much as we can operate, hand sanitiser and masks. The only time poeople will have to be undercover is to pay.”

He added they had decided not to sell Christmas decorations because of the potential Covid dangers of people touching items.

Tom Barwick, manager of Salle Farm, near Reepham, said they were opening as planned on November 28 and expecting a bumper weekend. “We are stocking the shop with a few more trees than usual as we expect to be very busy.”

He said they too were operating a one-way system and not offering shop items for sale to keep people outside for the sales process.

The government revised the restrictions on opening, permitting ‘Christmas tree businesses, including Christmas tree farms’ to open with garden centres and agricultural supplies shops. However, this does not include florists, nurseries, or foresters who can continue operating through click-and-collect and delivery services.

