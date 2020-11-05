Search

Advanced search

Can you buy a real Christmas tree in lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 14:45 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 05 November 2020

Farm manager Andrew Hunt, with some of the taller Nordmann firs at Norfolk Christmas Trees, based at Great Melton Farms. This photo was taken before Covid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farm manager Andrew Hunt, with some of the taller Nordmann firs at Norfolk Christmas Trees, based at Great Melton Farms. This photo was taken before Covid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Christmas tree growers in Norfolk are keeping their fingers crossed they will be able to open in the shutdown.

Christmas trees at Salle Farm. Pic: Anglia Aerial ImagesChristmas trees at Salle Farm. Pic: Anglia Aerial Images

Firms selling trees direct to the public are hoping they will be classed as garden centres and be able to open before December 2.

But such are the worries of people wanting to start the festivities early, some farms have already sold Christmas trees for homes in Norfolk.

MORE: Victorian entrepreneur’s ginger beer factory for sale

Nordmann fir Christmas trees are harvested by machine then laid out to be collected for the shop at Norfolk Christmas Trees at Great Melton. This photo was taken last year, before Covid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNordmann fir Christmas trees are harvested by machine then laid out to be collected for the shop at Norfolk Christmas Trees at Great Melton. This photo was taken last year, before Covid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

It is understood that prime minister Boris Johnson has indicated that as long as centres are actually growing the trees, they are classed as a garden nursery, able to open for business. Most farms selling Christmas trees weren’t planning to open until the end of the month anyway – but fear if lockdown lasts longer than December 2, it could be a problem. They have been gearing up for a big rush this year.

As a result of Covid, farms are not offering pop-up shops with decorations, but just the trees meaning the entire buying and selling can take place outdoors.

Christmas trees at Salle Farm. Pic: Anglia Aerial ImagesChristmas trees at Salle Farm. Pic: Anglia Aerial Images

Wholesale supplies of Christmas trees can go ahead but the confusion arises when businesses sell direct.

Tom Barwick, manager of the Salle Farm, near Reepham, told this newspaper: “We are waiting for clarification as to whether we can open on November 28 as planned. If you are a grower and a supplier, we understand you are classed as a garden centre and would be able to open in lockdown. We have decided not to stock any local Christmas crafts nor food items so that it will be 100pc outside. We will be asking people to wear masks. If you can go to a supermarket and a garden centre, surely this is even safer?

“I can’t see Boris Johnson not allowing people to buy a Christmas tree.”

Andrew Hunt, manager of Norfolk Christmas Trees based at Hall Farm, Great Melton, near Norwich, said the current advice from the Christmas Tree Growers Association was that they would be classed as a garden centre and allowed to sell during lockdown.

Trees for sale at Norfolk Christmas Trees, Great Melton. Pic: Norfolk Christmas TreesTrees for sale at Norfolk Christmas Trees, Great Melton. Pic: Norfolk Christmas Trees

He too plans to open on November 28. “If lockdown ends on December 2, we would only have to wait a couple of days but there has been such a demand, I’ve never had so much interest.

“I’ve had people phone me up wanting to buy a Christmas tree already, it’s the cheer we all need right now. I have advised people that a real Christmas tree may not last until Christmas Day if bought now but people just want to have a little bit of joy in their lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lockdown rules limit Norwich Cathedral worship to private prayers

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral where services have been replaced by individual prayer and reflection during lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith