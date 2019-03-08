Search

Christmas jobs: The Norwich businesses looking for extra staff this festive season

PUBLISHED: 16:16 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 17 October 2019

Lisa Angel is looking for Christmas staff, along with Royal Mail and Poundland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Here's a roundup of some of the Norwich shops and businesses looking for extra staff this Christmas.

- Customer service assistant - Lisa Angel - "Working at our head office in Rackheath as a customer service assistant your main aim will be giving great customer service to our customers." Fixed term contracts ranging from 20-40 hours per week. There are also warehouse operative, and personalisation assistant positions available.

- Christmas casuals - Royal Mail Group - "Here at Royal Mail, Christmas is our busiest time of year. With so many parcels and letters coming through our warehouse doors, it's no surprise that we need a few thousand extra helping hands to get everything where it needs to go." Temporary, part-time.

- Sales assistant (Christmas temp) - Poundland - "Are you passionate about providing excellent customer service in a fast paced environment?" - Temporary, part-time hours.

- Christmas sales assistant - GAME- "You'll be joining us at our busy store. With a fun, friendly feel, you'll be part of the team in no time." Temporary, full-time hours.

- Christmas customer advisor - Boots - "As a Christmas customer advisor, you are often the first person our customers will see and speak to when they come into one of our stores or you'll be working in the background to make sure we always have everything they need." Temporary, both full-time and part-time positions available.

- Christmas team - Debenhams - "We're all about the customer, so the most important thing you'll be doing is simple… putting the customer at the heart of everything you do! The Christmas team will offer great service to customers across all of our sales departments." Temporary, various hours.

- Christmas support team - Next PLC - "Helpers needed for the busy Christmas season." Part-time (temporary): average of 16 hours per week for five weeks.

- Seasonal sales assistant - Card Factory - "It's the best and busiest time of the year again, and we need plenty of helpers in our stores to ensure we deliver for Christmas at Card Factory!" Temporary, varied hours.

- Christmas temporary - House of Fraser - "A totally customer focused role driving customer loyalty and high average spends through the provision of an individually bespoke service." Full-time, temporary.

- Sales advisor (Christmas temporary) - Superdrug - "If you're ready to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in, you'll have a great time at Superdrug working as a Christmas sales advisor." Part-time, temporary.

- Temporary Christmas sales associate - H. Samuel- "Christmas is a wonderful time in our stores. It's a time when people with a real passion for quality customer service can help us create the perfect festive atmosphere." Part-time, temporary.

- Sales advisor (Christmas temporary) - New Look - "Christmas is our busiest times of the year - this is where you come in!" Temporary, various hours.

- Sales assistant (seasonal) - HMV Group - "Please ensure you can travel to and from the store on the key Christmas bank holiday trading days listed." 20 hours a week, temporary.

- Temporary Christmas sales associate - Ernest Jones - "During Christmas, lots of customers come to our stores simply to browse - you'll answer their questions, showcase our products and use your sales skills to help the team meet targets." Up to 12 hours per week, temporary.

- Christmas temporary sales assistant - Sports Direct - "Can you deliver a fantastic customer service through an exciting busy Christmas period, in a fast-paced store environment? You have the ability to control how much you earn." Part-time, temporary.

- Sales assistant (beauty) - Jarrold department store - "Every beauty team member works hard to give our customers a memorable and wholly pleasurable shopping experience.

"We are now looking to increase our team for the busiest time of year." Full and part time temporary contracts available

Please visit the company websites for further information on job openings and to apply.

