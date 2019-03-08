Venues in Norwich nearly fully booked for Christmas parties

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:54 14 August 2019

Friends toasting Christmas lunch with a glass of light red wine. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Friends toasting Christmas lunch with a glass of light red wine. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

It may be mid-August but some of Norfolk's favourite drinking holes are already being booked up for Christmas parties.

Some groups booked their festive night out as early as January, business owners have said, with Norwich and the larger market towns leading the way on bookings.

Alison Webb, business development manager at Number 47 in Norwich's St Giles Street, said that people often booked the following year's party on their way out: "We have been pretty much fully booked since February. We have just two dates available, one is a cancellation, and the other is on a Wednesday.

"We will be launching our Christmas lunch menu in September though."

This experience is being echoed around the city.

Rose Taylor, from the Maids Head Hotel, said: "We are almost fully booked for the weekends leading up to Christmas, all the Fridays are completely full. We have more bookings this year, compared to this time last year. Looking at the figures, we are quite ahead."

Norwich City Football Club runs two Christmas party nights. One is a traditional three-course meal, the other is more informal two-course buffet and a fancy dress theme.

Roxanne Bates, Carrow Road's special events manager, said: "Our Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Christmas are pretty much full, especially for the traditional party night. There are a few spaces for our jungle-themed night though."

Across the board business reported that Fridays are the most popular night for office parties as most people book a venue to head straight to following a day at work.

