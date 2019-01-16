Festive film delivers ‘BBC boost’ to Cromer

Search

16 January, 2019 - 11:56
The Wonderland set on Cromer Pier. It's thought the BBC production has brought a tourism boost to the town. Photo: PAUL MACRO/www.paulmacrolandscapes.com

Cromer is celebrating a ‘BBC boost’ following the screening of Wonderland, a two-minute Christmas-themed film the broadcaster made in the town.

Civic leaders said the ident helped raise Cromer’s profile and led to an influx of visitors in the lead-up to Christmas and for the town’s annual New Year’s Day fireworks.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said the display was watched by around 12,000 people - up 2,000 on the previous year.

Sarah Bütikofer, NNDC leader, said: “There are anecdotal reports that the town was busy during December, and also that this year’s New Year’s Day fireworks were very well attended, which may be an indication of the impact of the ident.

“The ident was a fantastic success for Cromer, Cromer Pier and north Norfolk and we were delighted to host and assist the production team in their work.”

A BBC film crew was in town from October 2 to 4 and decked out the pier with a Christmas tree, helter-skelter and other amusements and decorations.

Thousands of people watched the filming, but the details of the production were kept tightly under wraps until Wonderland first aired on December 1.

The film told the story of a mum and her teenage son who found time had frozen, allowing them to spend a day together at the pier during the busy festive season.

David Pritchard, Cromer’s mayor, said he had been proud to see the town featured. He said he’d also noticed an increase in visitor numbers, especially on New Year’s Day.

He said: “I would like to see more of Cromer being used for such events. They help spread the word regionally and nationally about what a beautiful town it is. It’s helping to make Cromer a 365-day resort rather than just a summer resort.”

Mr Pritchard, who grew up in Wales and has lived in Cromer since 1998, said friends from across the country told him they had recognised the town from the short film.

And the BBC boost is set to continue. An episode of Antiques Roadshow filmed on Cromer Pier in June last year is expected to be aired later this month.

