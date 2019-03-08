Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

What’s the plan for the Royal Arcade’s chocolate shop?

PUBLISHED: 13:44 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 25 March 2019

The chocolate shop in the Royal Arcade, Norwich, when it was Digby's. It is now called the English Chocolate Company and will be re-opening with a new cake and ice-cream section. Pic: Archant.

The chocolate shop in the Royal Arcade, Norwich, when it was Digby's. It is now called the English Chocolate Company and will be re-opening with a new cake and ice-cream section. Pic: Archant.

Norwich’s much loved chocolate shop is expanding into selling cakes and ice-cream with an emphasis on gluten and sugar free products when it re-opens.

Some of the delicious chocolates the Royal Arcade's shop is renowned for. Pic: Archant.Some of the delicious chocolates the Royal Arcade's shop is renowned for. Pic: Archant.

The quaint little shop which was formerly Digby’s Fine Chocolates until the company was sold to the English Chocolate Company, has been closed for refurbishment since the end of last month. A spokesman from the English Chocolate Company, based in London but with another shop in Salisbury, said: “We are going to be offering cakes including gluten free and sugar free, so with a huge emphasis on this. It will still have the traditional chocolates on one side of the shop.”

The spokesman said they were currently interviewing for up to four new members of staff and said The English Chocolate Company should be open for the start of April. He said adding a tearoom was a possibility in the future.

The chocolate shop offers hand made chocolates in an olde worlde setting. It is particularly known for its chocolate boxes, whereby customers select each individual item themselves which go into a gold box tied with ribbon.

The re-opening comes as good news for the Royal Arcade which has recently lost Jamie’s Italian restaurant and the announcement that Berrys & Grey interiors is also going to close, going online only.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Goalkeeper could face jail for attack which maimed referee for life

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Woman, 72, admits speeding at 71mph in 40mph limit in Norfolk village

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Super-sized fryers scupper high street’s new chippy

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, was to be replaced by a Belgian chip shop but the plans have collapsed. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists