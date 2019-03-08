What’s the plan for the Royal Arcade’s chocolate shop?

The chocolate shop in the Royal Arcade, Norwich, when it was Digby's. It is now called the English Chocolate Company and will be re-opening with a new cake and ice-cream section. Pic: Archant.

Norwich’s much loved chocolate shop is expanding into selling cakes and ice-cream with an emphasis on gluten and sugar free products when it re-opens.

Some of the delicious chocolates the Royal Arcade's shop is renowned for. Pic: Archant. Some of the delicious chocolates the Royal Arcade's shop is renowned for. Pic: Archant.

The quaint little shop which was formerly Digby’s Fine Chocolates until the company was sold to the English Chocolate Company, has been closed for refurbishment since the end of last month. A spokesman from the English Chocolate Company, based in London but with another shop in Salisbury, said: “We are going to be offering cakes including gluten free and sugar free, so with a huge emphasis on this. It will still have the traditional chocolates on one side of the shop.”

The spokesman said they were currently interviewing for up to four new members of staff and said The English Chocolate Company should be open for the start of April. He said adding a tearoom was a possibility in the future.

The chocolate shop offers hand made chocolates in an olde worlde setting. It is particularly known for its chocolate boxes, whereby customers select each individual item themselves which go into a gold box tied with ribbon.

The re-opening comes as good news for the Royal Arcade which has recently lost Jamie’s Italian restaurant and the announcement that Berrys & Grey interiors is also going to close, going online only.