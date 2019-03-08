Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

Ice cream chimney stall opens on Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 14:14 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 17 May 2019

An ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

An ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

Archant

A new stall selling Eastern European inspired pastries has opened on Norwich Market.

An ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna ElliottAn ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

William Holmes, 26, has opened Chimneys at stall 126, row F.

The stall specialises in the Eastern European sweet treat chimney cakes - tubular pastry filled with ice cream.

Mr Holmes, who is from Old Catton, said he decided to start the business after travelling to the Czech Republic, where the pastries are very popular.

He said: "I went on holiday to Prague and discovered stalls selling the pastries on practically every street corner.

Chimneys sells large and mini chimney cakes. Photo: Rosanna ElliottChimneys sells large and mini chimney cakes. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

"It inspired me to bring them over to the UK, they are delicious and luxurious and I'm sure people in Norwich will really enjoy them."

Chimneys sells two flavours of pastries currently - coconut, and walnut and cinnamon sugar - and Mr Holmes says he's thinking about expanding the range to include chocolate in the future.

"The most popular flavour is walnut and cinnamon and I'm thinking about new flavours too.

"My dad was a trained chef so I've had some help from him with recipes."

An ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna ElliottAn ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

Mr Holmes, who is a chemical engineering graduate, said while he has discovered a few pitfalls while being self employed, including his ice cream machine breaking down, the business community in Norwich is very supportive and he is already finding his feet on the market.

He said: "The initial reception from people has been very nice and we already have a few returning customers.

"Everyone on the surrounding market stalls have also been really lovely and supportive too."

Mr Holmes travelled to Slovenia to learn how to make the spit cakes, which are known as kürtőskalács in Hungary, cozonac secuiesc in Romania, and trdelník in the Czech Republic.

An ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna ElliottAn ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

The treat is made by baking dough around a chimney shaped mold on a rotating spit and then filling the cooked pastry with ice cream, which is then topped with a strawberry and a sauce of your choice.

Large chimney cakes from the stall cost £4 and the smaller ones are priced at £2.

Mr Holmes also operates a mobile trailer which can be booked for events via trdelnik.uk@gmail.com

Chimney molds at the stall. Photo: Rosanna ElliottChimney molds at the stall. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

Chimneys has opened at stall 126 on Norwich Market. Photo: Rosanna ElliottChimneys has opened at stall 126 on Norwich Market. Photo: Rosanna Elliott

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk man to be sentenced after death of worker caught in machinery

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Drink driver smashed into wall at school bus stop

A driver who crashed into a wall in Yaxley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Norfolk’s newest town takes its place on the map

Long Stratton has changed status from a village to a town to reflect its growing size. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists