Ice cream chimney stall opens on Norwich Market

An ice cream chimney cake from Chimneys. Photo: Rosanna Elliott Archant

A new stall selling Eastern European inspired pastries has opened on Norwich Market.

William Holmes, 26, has opened Chimneys at stall 126, row F.

The stall specialises in the Eastern European sweet treat chimney cakes - tubular pastry filled with ice cream.

Mr Holmes, who is from Old Catton, said he decided to start the business after travelling to the Czech Republic, where the pastries are very popular.

He said: "I went on holiday to Prague and discovered stalls selling the pastries on practically every street corner.

"It inspired me to bring them over to the UK, they are delicious and luxurious and I'm sure people in Norwich will really enjoy them."

Chimneys sells two flavours of pastries currently - coconut, and walnut and cinnamon sugar - and Mr Holmes says he's thinking about expanding the range to include chocolate in the future.

"The most popular flavour is walnut and cinnamon and I'm thinking about new flavours too.

"My dad was a trained chef so I've had some help from him with recipes."

Mr Holmes, who is a chemical engineering graduate, said while he has discovered a few pitfalls while being self employed, including his ice cream machine breaking down, the business community in Norwich is very supportive and he is already finding his feet on the market.

He said: "The initial reception from people has been very nice and we already have a few returning customers.

"Everyone on the surrounding market stalls have also been really lovely and supportive too."

Mr Holmes travelled to Slovenia to learn how to make the spit cakes, which are known as kürtőskalács in Hungary, cozonac secuiesc in Romania, and trdelník in the Czech Republic.

The treat is made by baking dough around a chimney shaped mold on a rotating spit and then filling the cooked pastry with ice cream, which is then topped with a strawberry and a sauce of your choice.

Large chimney cakes from the stall cost £4 and the smaller ones are priced at £2.

Mr Holmes also operates a mobile trailer which can be booked for events via trdelnik.uk@gmail.com

