‘We’re pretty ahead of the game’ - town’s entertainment centre plans to reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:41 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 22 June 2020

A mock up by staff of how JR's restaurant will look when it reopens fully. Picture: JR's

JR's

A town’s entertainment centre hopes to reopen its outdoor maze, bowling lanes, restaurant and play area next month.

JR’s in North Walsham will hope to open the attractions as early as July 20, as long as the government announces an easing of restrictions as staff at JR’s expect it to tomorrow, allowing restaurants and tourist attractions to open from July 4.

During lockdown, JR’s American Dine Out has been offering a takeaway and collection service via an app, while its bowling lanes and children’s slides have remained dormant.

JR’s operations manager, Jon Goodyear, said the app would continue to be used when the restaurant’s outdoor tables reopen next month to allow a totally contactless service, while every other bowling lane will be open in order to keep each party socially distanced from each other.

Maze paths have been widened to allow for two metre social distancing and play areas will operate in sessions of limited numbers of children, with a deep clean after and during each visit.

Mr Goodyear said: “We’re pretty ahead of the game with this, a lot of people are worrying about how they’re going to do contactless but with us you can literally come in and sit outside, order your drinks and food, pay for it on the app and then we just bring it out completely contactless.

“As long as we get government clearance the maze definitely will reopen, I know that some mazes have not planted and Wizard Maze in Cromer have said they’re not opening. We’re all planted and what we’ve done with the maze is we’ve widened all the paths to make sure that people can keep their distance.

“With our inside play area we’re waiting on the government to see how they’re going to go, but we hope to get the outside one open as soon as possible, once we get the go-ahead, we can’t wait to have some children in the outside one again.”

Other measures set to be introduced at JR’s include disposable menus, a limit on numbers in the venue and the installation of screens at tills.

