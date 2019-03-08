Former independent cafe and coffee shop in Norwich empty once again

A former independent eatery in Norwich's city centre is back up for rent after it went through a series of operational changes.

The site in Castle Meadow was formerly an independent coffee shop run by mobile coffee van company Carrello's.

However after two and a half years, business owners Brian and Brenna Wells decided to close the café in January 2018.

Mr Wells said that the lease was taken on shortly after, and continued to operate as a coffee shop for a short while.

However around four months later the new owners changed its use to a kebab shop and then again to a chicken and chips shop.

The signage for the chicken shop has now been removed, with signs in the window displaying that the location is up for rent once again.

"It's a shame," said Mr Wells. "It was really popular when we had it as a coffee shop but we just decided to move on. I drive past the site every day and it's never seemed properly open."

