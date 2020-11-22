Search

Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

PUBLISHED: 13:24 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 22 November 2020

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar. Pic: Bradleys Countrywide

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar. Pic: Bradleys Countrywide

Owners of a cafe selling takeway food and smoothies are selling the business for £95,000.

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar. Pic: Bradleys Countrywide

The sale of Chef Ron’s Kitchen and Roman’s Juice Bar in Lower Goat Lane also comes with two mobile trailers used to sell pizza and waffles.

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar in the Norwich Lanes (seen here on the left hand side) is for sale. Pic: EDPChef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar in the Norwich Lanes (seen here on the left hand side) is for sale. Pic: EDP

The three-storey premises with outdoor seating costs £9,000 a year to rent with four more years remaining and an option to renew, say the agents.

The takeaway is popular for its vegan and vegetarian dishes including curries, satay and roast halloumi as well as meat curries, pizzas and fresh sandwiches made to order.

They also make home-baked cheese straws and chocolate brownie cheesecakes. Being a takeaway, they are currently allowed to stay open.

The venue has also made a name for itself for its range of freshly made smoothies and juices.

The annual turnover is said to be £100,000.

Roman Uhrig, who runs the business with his father, said: “It is very successful, Covid is a factor that we have daily overcome through God’s blessing.”

He said his father, who is American, was considering going back to the US, hence the sale.

Agent Andrew Bradley of Bradleys Countrywide, selling the business, described it, saying: “In the heart of the busy Lanes, in the medieval quarter in the heart of Norwich city centre, you will find this highly regarded, busy takeaway. Popular with both locals and tourists, this has something for everyone. With two mobile trailers selling waffles and pizzas for outside shows, this is a bumper bundle.”

The takeaway includes a servery on the ground floor with all the equipment needed for food to go. On the first floor is a full kitchen with ovens and on the top floor is an office, freezers and a shower room that could be used for living quarters, states Mr Bradley.

“It’s a rare opportunity to acquire a well-known, long established catering business that will always be in demand in this particular location,” he added.

The venue has received rave review on social media. One customer Ioana Cimpoiasu posted: “This gem is hidden in the city centre on one of the Lanes. The roast veggie and halloumi was so yummy. Also you can enjoy a freshly made juice, all combined with a warm smile. I loved the colourful little tables in a French style. Just stop a bit and enjoy.”

