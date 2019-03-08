Holiday hacks: It's cheaper to fly to LA and Sydney from Norwich than London airports

It is cheaper to fly from Norwich to LA (pictured) than one of the major London airports. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hacks for cheaper flights to top holiday destinations have been revealed - with passengers saving hundreds if they do their research.

It has been revealed that it's cheaper to fly from Norwich to Bangkok than from Stansted or Gatwick. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto It has been revealed that it's cheaper to fly from Norwich to Bangkok than from Stansted or Gatwick. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Analysis by this newspaper has revealed that in many cases it is more economical to travel from Norwich Airport than the majority of nearby and London airports.

One example of this could be flights to Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

People looking to fly to the south east Asian city on August 19 could pay £955 to fly from London Gatwick.

That includes one stop, and a near-23 hour flight.

However if passengers decided to fly from Norfolk's airport, it would cost them £732, and only take 14 hours.

Susan Moore, head of marketing and travel at Norwich Airport, said: "Quite simply, cost savings aside, flying from Norwich saves hours of travelling time."

Not only is this because the average commute for people to Norwich airport from home is 30 minutes, but also because Norwich Airport's average check-in time is one hour instead of an average of three at London airports.

Ms Moore continued: "At Norwich there is also a two to five minute walk to the terminal compared to allowing at least one hour for bus transfers from London airport car parks to the terminals."

The hypothetical journey to Bangkok on August 19 also has higher associated costs of flying from London.

An adult ticket to Gatwick Airport would cost an average of £54 to commute for that flight.

If passengers chose to drive, according to the RAC's fuel calculator, the cost of petrol to fuel a Ford Focus for the 300-mile journey to and from the airport would cost £40.

On top of this, even with advanced booking, parking for the week would cost around £58.

A train to Stansted could cost you even more, with tickets for August 19 costing around £66.

Ms Moore said: "Parking at Norwich starts at £4 per day. There are no long queues for security, it's a calm, relaxed terminal with new Costa Coffee outlets within the check-in hall and departure lounge.

"We've also got the new Navigator bar and restaurant airside. Norwich Airport really is a great local option and, with connections to over 700 hundred destinations Norwich Airport really is just a short hop to the world."

- The best return flights from Norwich, leaving August 19 and returning August 26:

1. Bali

From Norwich: Two stops, 39h 10, cheapest £1,079.

From Stansted: Two stops, 33h 40, cheapest £1,24.

From Gatwick: One stop, 18h, cheapest £848.

2. Sydney

From Norwich: Two stops, 26h 50, cheapest £1,237.

From Stansted: One stop, 22h 05, cheapest £1, 445.

From Gatwick: One stop, 22h 40, cheapest £955.

3. Orlando

From Norwich: Two stops, 14h 42, cheapest £616.

From Stansted: One stop, 17h 10, cheapest £674.

From Gatwick: One stop, 17h 05, cheapest £690.

4. New York

From Norwich: One stop, 14h 30, cheapest £788.

From Stansted: One stop, 27h 15, cheapest £520.

From Gatwick: One stop, 13h, cheapest £596.

5. Bangkok

From Norwich: One stop, 13h 40, cheapest £732.

From Stansted: One stop, 15h 30, cheapest £868.

From Gatwick: One stop, 22h 40, cheapest £955.

6. Los Angeles

From Norwich: One stop, 29h 35, cheapest £595.

From Stansted: Three stops, 29h 05, cheapest £602.

From Gatwick: Two stops, 28h 06, cheapest £787.