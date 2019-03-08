Search

PUBLISHED: 15:03 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 27 August 2019

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

For a Saturday night at the movies, Norfolk is one of the cheapest places to be, with two cinemas among the cheapest 25 in the country.

The Central Cinema in Fakenham, named Norfolk's cheapest cinema. Picture: Colin Finch

A national survey compared the price of an adult ticket to see The Lion King on a Saturday evening. The cheapest ticket belonged to the Central Cinema in Fakenham, with its £4 price for an adult ticket putting it in the country's 20 cheapest tickets.

The Majestic in King's Lynn came just outside the top 20, charging £4.50. Two Norwich cinemas came next, charging £4.99 at Vue and £5.75 at Odeon. Dereham's new Orion cinema came fifth in the county, charging £7 for a ticket.

In Cromer, the regal cinema charges £8 for a similar ticket, while The Palace Cinema in Gorlestion charges £9.95. The Light in Thetford charges £10.50 for tickets all weekend and the Norwich's Cinema City came out as the most expensive regular cinema in the county, charging £12.40 for a screening.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtThe Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

These prices do not include booking fees charged at some larger chains, and equivalent prices have been used for screens only showing other films.

