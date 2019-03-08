Norfolk's cheapest cinemas revealed

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

For a Saturday night at the movies, Norfolk is one of the cheapest places to be, with two cinemas among the cheapest 25 in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Central Cinema in Fakenham, named Norfolk's cheapest cinema. Picture: Colin Finch The Central Cinema in Fakenham, named Norfolk's cheapest cinema. Picture: Colin Finch

A national survey compared the price of an adult ticket to see The Lion King on a Saturday evening. The cheapest ticket belonged to the Central Cinema in Fakenham, with its £4 price for an adult ticket putting it in the country's 20 cheapest tickets.

You may also want to watch:

The Majestic in King's Lynn came just outside the top 20, charging £4.50. Two Norwich cinemas came next, charging £4.99 at Vue and £5.75 at Odeon. Dereham's new Orion cinema came fifth in the county, charging £7 for a ticket.

In Cromer, the regal cinema charges £8 for a similar ticket, while The Palace Cinema in Gorlestion charges £9.95. The Light in Thetford charges £10.50 for tickets all weekend and the Norwich's Cinema City came out as the most expensive regular cinema in the county, charging £12.40 for a screening.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

These prices do not include booking fees charged at some larger chains, and equivalent prices have been used for screens only showing other films.