Vehicle firm gives Mini to NHS for use in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 07:56 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 21 April 2020
A Norfolk vehicle finance firm gave its beloved Mini to the NHS which is now being used to transport medication.
Chatsbrook, based in Ketteringham, near Norwich would usually be driving around in the Mini greeting customers. But not using it in lockdown, the firm decided to put it to better use.
The Mini is now being used to transport cancer medication to Spire hospital.
Chatsbrook has also started a donations page to help raise further funds for the Norfolk & Norwich University hospital’s charity. Within four days, it has almost reached 50% of the £1000 target.
You can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chatsbrook
The firm is also launching a competition to design an image for the Mini roof which captures the spirit of Chatsbrook and should include a rainbow as a symbol for a continued appreciation of the NHS.
