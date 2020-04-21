Vehicle firm gives Mini to NHS for use in lockdown

Adrian Brooks, director at Chatsbrook, with the Mini. Pic: Chatsbrook.

A Norfolk vehicle finance firm gave its beloved Mini to the NHS which is now being used to transport medication.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mini donated to the NHS with NNUH volunteer Troy Smith. Pic: Chatsbrook The Mini donated to the NHS with NNUH volunteer Troy Smith. Pic: Chatsbrook

Chatsbrook, based in Ketteringham, near Norwich would usually be driving around in the Mini greeting customers. But not using it in lockdown, the firm decided to put it to better use.

The Mini is now being used to transport cancer medication to Spire hospital.

MORE: Jobs saved at cycle firm earmarked for closure but now being taken over by new firm

The Mini donated to the NHS. Pic: Chatsbrook The Mini donated to the NHS. Pic: Chatsbrook

Chatsbrook has also started a donations page to help raise further funds for the Norfolk & Norwich University hospital’s charity. Within four days, it has almost reached 50% of the £1000 target.

You can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chatsbrook

The firm is also launching a competition to design an image for the Mini roof which captures the spirit of Chatsbrook and should include a rainbow as a symbol for a continued appreciation of the NHS.

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here