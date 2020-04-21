Search

Advanced search

Vehicle firm gives Mini to NHS for use in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:56 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 21 April 2020

Adrian Brooks, director at Chatsbrook, with the Mini. Pic: Chatsbrook.

Adrian Brooks, director at Chatsbrook, with the Mini. Pic: Chatsbrook.

A Norfolk vehicle finance firm gave its beloved Mini to the NHS which is now being used to transport medication.

The Mini donated to the NHS with NNUH volunteer Troy Smith. Pic: ChatsbrookThe Mini donated to the NHS with NNUH volunteer Troy Smith. Pic: Chatsbrook

Chatsbrook, based in Ketteringham, near Norwich would usually be driving around in the Mini greeting customers. But not using it in lockdown, the firm decided to put it to better use.

The Mini is now being used to transport cancer medication to Spire hospital.

MORE: Jobs saved at cycle firm earmarked for closure but now being taken over by new firm

The Mini donated to the NHS. Pic: ChatsbrookThe Mini donated to the NHS. Pic: Chatsbrook

Chatsbrook has also started a donations page to help raise further funds for the Norfolk & Norwich University hospital’s charity. Within four days, it has almost reached 50% of the £1000 target.

You can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chatsbrook

The firm is also launching a competition to design an image for the Mini roof which captures the spirit of Chatsbrook and should include a rainbow as a symbol for a continued appreciation of the NHS.

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Family delighted as beloved Jack Russell is finally found

Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Elizabeth Barber

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

WATCH: The moment a herd of 50 stags crosses A11

A herd of 50 stags were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Popular Norwich restaurant celebrates reaching 20 years

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk, and, inset, the mussels served there. Photos: Denise Bradley and Sonya Duncan

Vehicle firm gives Mini to NHS for use in lockdown

Adrian Brooks, director at Chatsbrook, with the Mini. Pic: Chatsbrook.

NHS face mask supply ‘could be put at risk’ if public advised to wear them

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24