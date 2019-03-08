Search

You can now fly in Lewis Hamilton's former private jet from Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:14 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 03 July 2019

The eye-catching bright red Bombardier Challenger 605 which is now part of the Saxon Air fleet. Insert: Lewis Hamilton. Photo: Saxon Air/PA Images

You could call it the Formula One racing car of the skies. This striking red jet once owned by grand prix hero Lewis Hamilton is now available for VIP flights from Norwich after being snapped up by a local air firm.

The Bombardier Challenger 605 which is now part of the Saxon Air fleet. Pic: Saxon AirThe Bombardier Challenger 605 which is now part of the Saxon Air fleet. Pic: Saxon Air

And if you fancy travelling in style, this plane has all the luxury extras you might expect its flamboyant former owner to demand.

SaxonAir is now offering the Bombardier 605 for premier private trips from Norwich Airport - whether it's for business or leisure.

The air firm, based at the city's airport, are currently promoting the plane across its own social media.

Norwich Airport where Saxon Air is based. Pic: ArchantNorwich Airport where Saxon Air is based. Pic: Archant

The full package if you have deep enough pockets to hire it includes hot food, beds, a multi-lingual flight attendant along with a phone, dual DVD screens and an opulent lavatory.

Pictures of the interior show plush dark grey carpets and leather seating panelled in bright red along with red cushions, in-built drinks holders and automatic blinds.

The new plane, estimated to have cost £25m, forms part of the seven-strong charter fleet at SaxonAir, which also boasts three helicopters.

The plane is available for charter now - although there's no price list available. A spokesman declined to comment except to say: "I can confirm that we have had the plane since February."

The plane provides "that excess performance that riders have come to expect from the challenger line" according to SaxonAir's website. It has 1,150 sqft of space and seating for up to 10 passengers with lower cabin windows than older models for a better view and LED lighting throughout. It also boasts more headroom for passengers and a new form of insulation which provides "a much quieter travel experience".

At a 470 knot speed, it's built for comfort more than speed, but can still get you to your destination quickly, the description states.

SaxonAir was established in 2007 offering private air travel starting with just one plane and one helicopter. It then became part of the Klyne Aviation Group in 2009 and now transport more than 40,000 passengers and 700 tonnes of freight each year for flights in and out of Norwich Airport.

In 2011 a new business aviation centre and hangar was created which now forms the firm's headquarters and in 2014 a third hangar was completed.

