Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Hospitality leaders call for action against 'physical and mental abuse' in industry

26 September, 2019 - 08:00
(L-R) At the Local Flavours panel: Jeremy Gibson, marketing director and Ellie Gressett, business manager, both at Hospitality Action. Steve Thorpe of Skills Agenda, Daniel Frear, head shef at Strattons House Hotel. Inset: Charlie Hodson. Picture: Archant

(L-R) At the Local Flavours panel: Jeremy Gibson, marketing director and Ellie Gressett, business manager, both at Hospitality Action. Steve Thorpe of Skills Agenda, Daniel Frear, head shef at Strattons House Hotel. Inset: Charlie Hodson. Picture: Archant

Archant

Leaders of the region's hospitality industry have called for more action to be taken to support workers in the sector suffering with mental health problems.

The catering and hospitality industry has "massive problems" with talking about mental illness, said award-winning chef Charlie Hodson.

He said: "It's still a somewhat macho industry and people will just tell you to get on with it."

Mr Hodson, owner of Charlie's Food Heroes, was hosting a panel at the Local Flavours food and drink exhibition at the Norfolk Showground yesterday.

The panel's topic was Hospitality Action, which is a charity that provides support - be it for personal or professional issues - to people working in the hospitality industry.

The charity launched a regional branch in April: Hospitality Action East Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

Steve Thorpe, former head of City College Norwich's hotel, hair and beauty school, said: "There is no industry where it's good enough to tell someone to 'man up'. It's a slippery slope for someone working 17-hour days, seven days a week, to go from having a few Red Bulls a day to a few an hour, to a beer an hour to a bottle of spirit."

Mr Thorpe, who now sits on the board of Hospitality Action East Anglia, continued: "Very often people feel like they can't talk to their boss about personal issues, and that's not right."

The panel was one of many at the Local Flavours event, which saw 1500 attendees turn out to develop partnerships and meet with potential suppliers.

The event, sponsored by Birketts, also saw the launch of the New Anglia LEP Skills agenda for hospitality, leisure and tourism.

"I think it's really important to talk about this because I believe that this country at the moment is at the forefront of the industry," said Daniel Frear, head chef at Strattons House Hotel.

"We're leading the way in some ways, but the way kitchens are run in this country is ten years behind other countries. It's not good enough to get out of bed and not want to go to work for fear of being physically or mentally abused."

The 23-year-old chef continued: "I hope that my staff would always feel like they can come and talk to me about anything - that's the sort of example I want to set."

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Tributes to popular tattoo artist who died in field

The Ink Art Work stall in Norwich Market set up by tattoo artist Malgorzata Szwed, from Poringland, who has died. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

A new festival is coming to Norwich next year

A new festival called Love Light Norwich is coming to Norwich next year. Picture: Geert Vyverman

After six years, Cromer Pier gets £500,000 from insurers for 2013 storm damage

An aerial photograph of Cromer pier. Picture: John Fielding

‘I was being dragged to a dark area’: Teen tells of sex attack fear

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists