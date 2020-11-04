Search

Advanced search

‘We must all pull together again’ - How Thetford is preparing for a second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:21 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 04 November 2020

As town’s across Norfolk gear up for the second national lockdown, key figures in Thetford have reassured the community that support will still in place for those who need it. Photo: Canva

As town’s across Norfolk gear up for the second national lockdown, key figures in Thetford have reassured the community that support will still in place for those who need it. Photo: Canva

Canva

As a second national lockdown approaches, people in Thetford havebeen reassured that support will be in place for those who need it.

Norfolk County Councillor and Breckland Councillor Terry Jermy. Picture: Conor MatchettNorfolk County Councillor and Breckland Councillor Terry Jermy. Picture: Conor Matchett

Breckland Councillor, Terry Jermy, has stressed the importance of ensuring help is provided to local businesses, as many will once again be forced to close their doors from Thursday.

At a virtual meeting with the leader of Breckland Council, Sam Chapman-Allen, Mr Jermy asked for clear guidance on business support.

He said: “I hope that residents will wherever and whenever possible support local businesses with online shopping to help mitigate lost income as best possible.

“I have also asked that support is provided to vulnerable residents and those on low incomes.

Janes James owner of Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily ThomsonJanes James owner of Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson

“Fuel poverty is a very real issue in Breckland and the difference between the previous lockdown and this one is of course the weather.

“There will be a lot of people on low incomes at home for longer with increased demand placed on heating bills.

“If anyone is in need of support, please do reach out to one of the dedicated local groups or contact local councillors who are there to support all residents in this difficult time.”

Thetford book shop owner and town councillor, Jane James, is among those who were left “devastated” by the news, after only opening her business a few weeks ago.

Not Just Book, an independent book shop, in Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Jane JamesNot Just Book, an independent book shop, in Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Jane James

But she said support should be on its way, and we must be “kind” and “patient”.

“I am shell shocked at the moment,” she said. “We knew it was coming but I thought we had more time.

“It is incredibly difficult and the timing couldn’t be worse but it is one of those things, we just have to deal with it.

“But there are things going into place and there will be support for the retail offering, which should be going through Breckland Council.

Thetford high street. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Thetford high street. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

“Everybody has been so supportive and have already placed orders for Christmas presents. Worst case scenario, I will be dusting down the bike and delivering to you myself.”

Mayor of Thetford, Mark Robinson, said “we must all pull together again” and look out for our must vulnerable residents over the next month.

“I think we are in for a slightly different kind of lockdown,” he said.

“When we went into it the first time, we had the benefit of good weather, so now we will face new challenges during the winter months.

Mark Robinson, and his wife, at Thetford Town Councils annual mayor making ceremony earlier this year. Photo: Mark RobinsonMark Robinson, and his wife, at Thetford Town Councils annual mayor making ceremony earlier this year. Photo: Mark Robinson

“I would encourage people to watch out for the vulnerable, if you are able to drop off shopping for a neighbour who can’t get out, please do.

“It’s those simple little acts which will help us through this. Anyone can contact me directly to have a chat and I can signpost you to the right support.”

During the first lockdown, the Charles Burrell centre was a “vital lifeline” within the community and its CEO, Danny Whitehouse, has reassured that it will be again.

He said: “The CBC will remain open for essential services and education provision, such as the Foodbank and West Suffolk College.

The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Picture: Ian BurtThe Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt

“We also are talking with our community about what they need right now, including developing plans for a social supermarket where members of our community can get good quality, nutritious food for a fraction of high street prices.

“This is frankly devastating for so many start-up entrepreneurs at the CBC, which include hairdressers, beauticians, tattoo artists, masseuses, personal trainers, martial artists, cheerleaders, footballers and dancers.”

“We will otherwise be closed to the public.”

Sharon Thompson is the facilitator of a community support group which has been in operation since March. She said they are bracing themselves for a busy month.

Danny Whitehouse is the Charles Burrell Centre's new chief executive and is in talks with Breckland Council to see how the site can be of service during the pandemic. Photo: Danny WhitehouseDanny Whitehouse is the Charles Burrell Centre's new chief executive and is in talks with Breckland Council to see how the site can be of service during the pandemic. Photo: Danny Whitehouse

“We are doing shopping, prescription collecting and hot meals and pack lunches every night and we are also a friendly voice if you need it,” she said.

“We haven’t stopped since the first lockdown and I think we have given away roughly 13,000 pack lunches.

“We are now seeing a lot more people who have lost their jobs and have never had to ask for help before.

“If anyone wold like to volunteer, or if someone needs our help, just email me at, shaz_eng_uk@hotmail.com, or contact me on my Facebook page.”

Anyone who needs a hot meal or free pack lunches can visit Pine Close Community Centre from 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police