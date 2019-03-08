Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'I weep on the inside': Heartbreak as outreach centre closes

PUBLISHED: 10:52 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 23 September 2019

The community outreach store will close in Novemeber. Picture: Google Maps

The community outreach store will close in Novemeber. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A community outreach store and drop-in centre has announced it will shut its doors on November 1 after six years.

The High Sheriff of Suffolk, Geoffrey Probert, with Julie Shearing, Theresa Cumbers and Susan Harrison from Sharel@Step. Picture: James Norman.The High Sheriff of Suffolk, Geoffrey Probert, with Julie Shearing, Theresa Cumbers and Susan Harrison from Sharel@Step. Picture: James Norman.

Sharel@STEP will move from their Beccles base following the sale of the shop on Northgate.

The community outreach project, which is part of the charity STEP in Norwich, has been operating in Beccles for six years.

Theresa Cumbers, director of Sharel@STEP moved into the area after she retired from working the charity sector.

However, Mrs Cumbers wanted to continue her work and help those struggling in her own community.

The 79-year-old, from Beccles, said: "Over the years we have helped many people in line with the STEP values of supporting vulnerable people to improve the quality of their lives.

"In terms of advocacy, support and referrals we have helped an average of 500 people each year across a range of issues from welfare benefits, dealing with authorities, domestic violence, physical and mental health and loss, bereavement and financial management."

You may also want to watch:

The outreach centre provides emotional needs, such as help and advice as well as practical needs such as access to goods and second-hand furniture.

Mrs Cumbers said: "Our vintage teatime get-together for lonely older people have helped people to socialise again and some lasting friendships have been formed.

"As a food bank outlet, we are now dispensing over 500 parcels each year and providing extra help for those most in need."

According to the director, 70pc of the base's foodbank support is given to people in Beccles.

"Beccles is seen as an affluent town, but 70pc of people need the foodbank," she said.

On the shock closure, Mrs Cumbers said: "I have been here six years now, I am sad on the outside, but I weep on the inside.

"Without our dedicated team of staff, volunteers and partner agencies none of this would have been possible. We have seen some of our volunteers go on to obtain paid employment and the trustees extend many thanks to them all."

If you are aware of vacant shop spaces or want more information on Sherel@STEP, contact Mrs Cumbers on 07974518925.

Most Read

‘I can’t make them fast enough’ says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Jobs lost and holidays ruined as Thomas Cook falls into liquidation

A Thomas Cook plane taking off Picture: TIM GOODE/PA WIRE

Woman taken to hospital after crash on A11 roundabout

File picture of a police car. Police have been called to a crash on the A11. Picture: Neil Perry

WATCH: A car driving IN the Norfolk Broads

Car being driven along the Norfolk Broads. PIC taken from Gary Bartlett Facebook video.

Most Read

‘I can’t make them fast enough’ says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Jobs lost and holidays ruined as Thomas Cook falls into liquidation

A Thomas Cook plane taking off Picture: TIM GOODE/PA WIRE

Woman taken to hospital after crash on A11 roundabout

File picture of a police car. Police have been called to a crash on the A11. Picture: Neil Perry

WATCH: A car driving IN the Norfolk Broads

Car being driven along the Norfolk Broads. PIC taken from Gary Bartlett Facebook video.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Cyclists have raised concerns over a new cycle track in Prince of Wales Road which has trees in the middle of it. Photo: Norwich Cycling Campaign

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘I can’t make them fast enough’ says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists