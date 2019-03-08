Charity store closes to make way for Burger King

A charity store will close it's doors next month to make way for the new drive-thru Burger King restaurant at a popular retail park.

The Barnardo's store at North Quay Retail Park, in Lowestoft will move across the car park and into the old Maplin store, which is next door to Morrisons.

The North Quay store will shut on November 4 and re-open one week later on November 11.

Barnardo's area business manager, Andy Burr said: "From the middle of October we can't take any of the wonderful donations from the public that our stores rely on in the North Quay Retail Park, but we can take donations at our other Lowestoft store on 58 London Rd, so we would be very happy to have them there."

The development is set to create 14 full-time equivalent jobs with a drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain being built on two retail units at the retail park on Peto Way.