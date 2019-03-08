New shop revealed for empty former Dereham DIY unit

After nearly four decades, Dereham DIY and Hardware closed its doors. Now the RSPCA is opening it as a charity shop. Picture: Dan Bennett Archant

A unit in Dereham which has been empty since a long-standing business closed its doors, will be home to a new charity shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham DIY and Hardware store before it closed in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt Dereham DIY and Hardware store before it closed in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Animal welfare organisation the RSPCA will be opening for business in the former Dereham DIY and Hardware, on High Street in Dereham.

The previous tenants had traded from the town centre location for nearly four decades before selling up.

The business moved to the Market Place and is now trading as Harris Hardware.

Tammy Clarke, retail development manager for the charity, said the organisation was excited about the move and planned to immerse itself into everything the town has to offer.

READ MORE: New shop to open following closure of long-standing Dereham DIY and Hardware

You may also want to watch:

Answering concerns about bringing another charity shop into an area which is already home to a number of others, she said she was confident that it would be "an asset to the town".

"Charity shops provide a vital recycling service to local communities and with the throwaway society we live in, lots of stock is new with tags.

"With the world focused on environmental impact and global warming, charity shops offer another avenue for the public to recycle and reuse.

"We also work with local councils at their recycling events, taking on excess stock to save it going to landfill."

Ms Clarke explained how bringing the shop to the town would create a focal point for local pet owners and raise awareness of community services offered.

She added: "Our mission is to help rescue, rehabilitate and re-home local animals in need as well as trying to support our local community with responsible pet ownership."

The shop will create two new paid job opportunities, as well as offering volunteering positions, and will use two thirds of the building. The remainder of the shop is still vacant.

"We have been praised in the past by various organisations for our excellent volunteer program and lots of our lovely volunteers have gone on to find paid work.

"We would very much like to be involved and contribute to town events such as the carnival and hope to run our own events for the local community too."

The shop will be opening around late August to early September and a deputy manager position for 16 hours a week is still open for applications, as well as volunteering positions.