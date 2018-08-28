Search

Advanced search

Charity competition winners have an ice day at city skating rink

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 19 December 2018

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care.

North Yarmouth Buccaneers enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail NicholsonNorth Yarmouth Buccaneers enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

North Yarmouth Buccaneers and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) won a competition, ran by Norwich Ice Rink which offered local organisations the chance to win tickets to use or auction off to raise money.

The winners were picked out of a multitude of applications, and both winners took to the ice on Tuesday afternoon.

Tracy Lacey, group scout leader for the North Yarmouth Buccaneers, said: “Our chair, Jo Critch saw an article in the newspaper about the free session and we thought it was a fantastic idea.

“We try and do as much as we possibly can for the kids and give them as many experiences as we can. They’re a great group of kids, we always get comments when we go out saying how well behaved and well mannered they are.”

East Anglian Air Ambulance enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail NicholsonEast Anglian Air Ambulance enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Scouting exists to actively engage and support young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society.

When arranging a coach to transport the children to the ice rink, England & Co solicitors in Great Yarmouth donated £100 towards the costs.

Cub leader Jo Holloway said: “We have had a really good year and this is the cherry on the cake, they’re all skating around with big smiles on their faces. It’s wonderful to see.”

Sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, the rink is open in Castle Mall Gardens until January 6, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail NicholsonTwo charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) is a charity that provides helicopter emergency medical service for the people of East Anglia.

Holly Marshall, commercial partnerships manager for EAAA, said: “We wanted to be able to say thank you to our volunteers and staff for all of their hard work and as a Christmas gift.

“We asked volunteers, staff, pilots and fundraisers to come to the ice and they have all really enjoyed themselves. It made us feel special and like the work we do is valued.”

To find out more about the North Yarmouth Buccaneers visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/North.Yarmouth.Buccaneers/ and to find out more about EAAA visit: https://www.eaaa.org.uk/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Three taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists